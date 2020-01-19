Connacht have Marmion and Carty back on deck

Friend has a decent side out to see if they can back up the win they had over this opposition in round one. Halfback gets top billing, with Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty hooking up together for the first time since early November. If you rewind to that point then the scrumhalf - once considered a nailed-on member of Joe Schmidt's World Cup squad - was still smarting from having missed Japan. As for Carty, if you were to draw up your Ireland pecking order half way through the Japan versus Ireland game you'd say he was doing a better-than-average impression of Johnny Sexton.

By tournament's end that picture had changed. To his credit, Carty was the first to admit he needed to be doing more to shift Conor Fitzgerald, who was doing very well in resurrecting a career stalled as a satellite of the Munster squad.

"We're delighted to see Kieran Marmion back from injury," Friend says. "He's been out since November and has worked really hard to get back on the field. His experience alongside Jack Carty will be a boost to us on Sunday."

The spine of this Connacht side is as good - on paper - as it's been all season. Tiernan O'Halloran has had aerial issues but remains a very talented footballer, and Jarad Butler at number eight and captain will be crucial on a day like this. That leaves Dave Heffernan at hooker.

His inclusion in Andy Farrell's one-day get together pre-Christmas was recognition of a player in form, and his retention through to the Six Nations squad announced last week confirmed as much. He has bided his time at Connacht behind Tom McCartney. And he will appreciate that a big showing against Bismarck du Plessis would go a long way towards giving Connacht a foothold. They were both on the bench when the teams met in Galway in round one - a game Connacht stole late in the day.

Montpellier have four changes from the pack that started that day, including an all-new front row, and while they lost interest in Europe a while back, French sides never lose interest playing at home.

Montpellier: J Goosen; G N'gandebe, A Vincent, J Serfontein, Y Reilhac; H Pollard, B Paillaugue; U Tcheisvhili, B du Plessis, L Chilachava, NJ van Rensburg, P Willemse, K Galletier (capt), J du Plessis, Y Camara. Replacements: V Giudecillie, M Nariashvili, M Haouas, F Ouedrago, K Foutuali'I, A Bouthier, T Darmon, K Mikautadze

Connacht: T O'Halloran; J Porch, K Godwin, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; P McAllister, D Heffernan, D Robertson-McCoy, J Maksymiw, G Thornbury, E Masterson, J Butler (capt), C Fainga'a. Replacements: J Murphy. D Buckley, C Kenny, N Murrray, E McKeon; C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Daly

Referee: M Carley (England)

Sunday Indo Sport