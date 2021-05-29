Connacht fall short as Benetton book Rainbow Cup final place

One of the few attractions in a competition few care about is the prospect of Benetton getting to the final next month against South African opposition. It wouldn’t be a game changer for rugby in Italy, or in the Pro 14 - soon to be Pro 16 - but it would be a break in the monotony.

The bottom line for Kieran Crowley’s side was to win here – any sort of win would do, to stay in pole position ahead of their last assignment: away to Ospreys in a fortnight. They managed it, by degrees., putting them three points ahead of Munster at the top of the table. If it was as hard a slog to play as it was to watch then it can’t have been any fun.

Crowley will be well pleased however. He is seeing out his last days in the Benetton job before taking over from Franco Smith with the Italy side. Crowley will believe they have their name on the trophy. After a woeful regular season in the Pro 14 the Rainbow is being kind to them.

Benetton played cup rugby from first to last. If offered points off the tee they took them; if offered territory by putting the ball in behind Connacht then they had their hands up for that too. It meant they went the long way about it and were always at risk of being caught.

Connacht’s needed to stay at full strength to that however. Their problems started as early as the first minute with the loss of loose head Dennis Buckley with a serious knee injury as he was cleaned out at a ruck. Andy Friend’s plan would have been to give Paddy McAllister a run in the final quarter. In the end they lost McAllister to injury, had to being Finlay Bealham back off the bench at loose head, and then lost him as well on a yellow card at the scrum.

If the scrum was a source of discomfort for them then keeping their numbers up was also a battle. Bealham was not long back on the field when replacement Abraham Papali’i was sent off for a high tackle. Not a swinging arm, but shoulder to chin contact – typically what happens when the tackler doesn’t adjust his body height. If it is a recurring issue in the game then it is just that with the Connacht back-rower.

In the end Connacht outscored the home side on the ttry count, but Paolo Garbisi kicked them off the par. Five penalties did the trick.

Benetton Treviso: J Hayward; E Padovani, I Brex, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage (capt), T Gallo (I Nemer 71), C Els (G Lucchesi 60), M Riccioni, N Cannone, F Ruzza (I Herbst 60), S Negri, M Lamaro, T Halafihi.

Connacht: J Porch (S Arnold 60); P Sullivan, B Aki, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald (J Carty 69), K Marmion (C Blade 64); D Buckley (P McAllister 1; F Bealham 61; yc 61-71), S Delahunt (D Heffernan 60), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 49), N Murray (O Dowling 60), U Dillane, C Prendergast (A Papali’i 64; rc 74), P Boyle, J Butler (capt

Referee: Ginaluca Gnecchi (FIR).

SCORERS

Benetton 20 (I Brex try; P Garbisi 5 pens)

Connacht 12 (S Delahunt, P Boyle try each; T Daly con)