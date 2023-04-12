Connacht confirm Tiernan O’Halloran contract as Ulster sign up young guns

Connacht have confirmed that veteran full-back Tiernan O’Halloran has signed a new deal that will keep him at the province for his 15th season.

The Galway native has played 218 times for his native province since making his debut as a teenager in 2009, winning six caps for Ireland in 2015 and 2016 when he was part of the Connacht side that won the PRO12 and scored in the final.

“Tiernan has seen it all during his time with us so it’s great that we can count on that experience again next season,” incumbent head coach Pete Wilkins said.

"Some of his performances this year have been among his very best, and I’m sure he’ll continue to play a valuable role as we continue to grow and build as a squad.”

Ulster, meanwhile, have secured the services of young prospects Harry Sheridan, Conor McKee, James McCormick, Reuben Crothers and Ben Carson for next season.

Sheridan has been impressive form for the senior team since stepping up after starring in the All Ireland League for Trinity this season, playing eight times including three Heineken Champions Cup outings.

“It’s encouraging to build on the number of players in our senior men’s team who have progressed through our Player Pathway, and it’s great motivation for Harry, Conor, James, Reuben and Ben who are hungry to learn,” coach Dan McFarland said.

“Harry is a great example of a player that was knocking on the door, and when he got an opportunity with the senior side, he really took his chance.

“I’m excited to see all of these young men continue to develop their talents with Ulster Rugby, and it bodes well for the next generation of homegrown talent.”