Connacht coach Pete Wilkins hails signing of Santiago Cordero as ‘statement of intent’

Connacht coach Pete Wilkins has lauded the arrival of Argentina winger Santiago Corderoas a "statement of intent" for the province.

The 29-year-old has been capped 45 times for the Pumas and has been a regular for Bordeaux Begles since joining from Exeter Chiefs where he spent two seasons.

Cordero has been in Galway to discover more about the province and has signed a two-year deal.

"Santiago’s arrival is a real statement of intent by the club and I’m absolutely thrilled he has chosen to progress his career with us," Wilkins, who takes over from Andy Friend at the end of this season, said.

"He is a genuine world class talent with a wealth of experience at the highest level, and being in the prime of his career he will no doubt make an immediate impact.

"Having got to know Santiago during the recruitment process, it’s also clear he is also a brilliant bloke who will bring energy and character to the club, both on and off the field.

"I know our supporters will be very excited by this news, and like them I look forward to seeing Santiago wearing the green of Connacht for the next two years."

Cordero is looking forward to the move.

"I’m very excited to be part of Connacht Rugby from next season. I can’t wait to move there and meet all the boys and people, and live the life of a Connacht player," he said.

"I visited Connacht recently for a few days, and I thought Galway was a beautiful place and I can’t wait to play my rugby there. I had a lot of good chats with Pete Wilkins, Tim Allnutt and Jack Carty, and they are sure I can play my best rugby in Connacht. It’s a great team and when picking my next club I was sure Connacht was the right one.

"Connacht love to play rugby the right way from everywhere on the pitch and they’re always in attack mode, and that’s what I like."