Connacht centre Peter Robb joins Ealing Trailfinders

Former Connacht centre Peter Robb has joined the Irish contingent at English Championship winners Ealing Trailfinders.

With relegation and promotion to the English Premiership on hold, the ambitious London club remain in the second tier but they've added the powerful midfielder to their ranks after his seven seasons with Connacht.

“I’m extremely happy to be joining Ealing and I can’t wait to link up with my new teammates,” the Dubliner said in a club statement.

“The club are building something special and I’m really looking forward to being part of their project.”

Former Munster hooker Kevin O’Byrne is also joining Ealing who already have David Johnston, Tadhg McElroy, Cian Kelleher and Angus Kernohan on their books.

“We’re very excited to welcome Peter to Ealing,” Director of Rugby Ben Ward said.

“He is a physical and dangerous player, who will strengthen our squad and add firepower to our attack and defence. We’re delighted Peter has signed for Trailfinders and we’re looking forward to the impact he will make at our club.”