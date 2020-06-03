Connacht bolster first-team panel with promotion of six academy youngsters

After confirming a raft of high profile departures last week, Andy Friend has promoted six members of Connacht's Academy to his first-team squad ahead of rugby's restart in August.

Former Ireland U-20 out-half Conor Dean is one of those who will be part of Friend's plans for the pair of summer interpros planned for the resumption of the sport, as the Westerners look to book their place in the PRO14 play-offs and next season's Heineken Champions Cup.

Dean is one of three players who signed on with senior experience. Second-row Niall Murray featured this season, while Seán Masterson joins his brother Eoghan in the main squad.

As well as that trio, prop Jordan Duggan and scrum-half Colm Reilly make the step up, while winger Peter Sullivan is also promoted after joining the province after impressing for Lansdowne in the Energia All Ireland League.

"We are delighted to confirm today’s news as we build for the future," the coach said in a statement.

"I am a firm believer that a club’s lifeline is its Academy structure, and this exciting group of young players proves that the Connacht Academy is extremely healthy, and will continue to have a positive impact on our squad going forward".

"I would like to say congratulations to the six men named, as well as a special thank you to all the people who have helped them get to their point of their careers – particularly the Academy department led by Eric Elwood, their respective clubs and schools, and most importantly their family and friends".

Last week, the province bid farewell to 12 players including PRO12 winners Darragh Leader, Niyi Adeolokun and Eoin McKeon.

They have signed Sammy Arnold, Oisin Heffernan, Conor Oliver and Jack Aungier.

