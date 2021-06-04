Connacht back row Abraham Papali’i hit with four-week ban after third red card

Abraham Papali'i of Connacht has been sent off three times this eason. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Connacht No 8 Abraham Papali’i has been handed a four-week ban following his latest red card in last weekend's defeat to Benetton.

Papali’i was sent off for the third time since joining Connacht last summer and although he was facing the prospect of a lengthy ban, the Kiwi will be breathing a sigh of relief.

Earlier this week, Connacht head coach Andy Friend admitted that he expected an approximate six-week ban and although Papali’i's offence was deemed to be mid-range, the disciplinary officer decided to reduce the ban by two weeks.

Earlier this week, Connacht head coach Andy Friend admitted that he expected an approximate six-week ban and although Papali'i's offence was deemed to be mid-range, the disciplinary officer decided to reduce the ban by two weeks.

“As a consequence, the period of suspension was reduced by two weeks instead of three. The player has been banned for a period of four weeks.”

Friend has warned Papali’i to correct his tackle technique or else run the risk of not having a future in rugby union.

The 27-year-old is a rugby league convert and has struggled to adapt his technique since switching codes.

Papali’i's suspension will carry over into the start of the 2021-22 campaign, while he will also miss this evening's final game of the season at home to the Ospreys.

The full PRO14 statement read:

“Abraham Papali’i of Connacht Rugby has been suspended for a period of four weeks after receiving a red card during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Round 4 fixture against Benetton on May 29, 2021.

“Papali’I was shown a red card by referee Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR) under Law 9.13 – A Player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

“The disciplinary process for the offence was presided over by Rhian Williams (WRU) who found that the foul play was reckless rather than intentional and noted that no injury was suffered by the opposing player.

“The Judicial Officer concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, which carries a six-week suspension. In order to determine the extent of foul play, Hawk-eye footage, Referee Reports, Medical Reports and Player Reports were considered, as well as the Player’s response to the standing directions.

“In applying the off-field considerations of aggravation and mitigation, the Player’s recent disciplinary record was seriously considered as an aggravating factor.

“However, in the Player’s responses, not only did he display a frank and honest recognition of his offending but also a serious commitment and determination to addressing it in practical terms so that no additional suspension was imposed.

“In considering mitigation, the Judicial Officer found that, apart from a clean record, all mitigating features were present including the Player’s early and full admission, spontaneous apology to his opponent and his engagement with the process.



“As a consequence, the period of suspension was reduced by two weeks instead of three. The Player has been banned for a period of four weeks.”