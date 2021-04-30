Connacht appoint South African as new forwards coach

Connacht have appointed South African Dewald Senekal as their new forwards coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Senekal has previously worked in France with Bayonne, Grenoble and most recently Stade Francais, where he took over from Paul O'Connell.

The 40-year-old also spent several years playing in France, when he lined out with Toulon, Agen and Bayonne, while he has plenty of experience back home in South Africa with the likes of the Cheetahs and Lions.

Senekal will replace the outgoing Jimmy Duffy, who has decided to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Connacht Rugby coaching team,” Senekal said.

“I played against Connacht at The Sportsground during my time at Bayonne and was instantly struck by their loyal, passionate fanbase and, since then, the club’s infectious ambition and drive to succeed.

“There’s a group of talented young players there which is a testament to the work done at all levels the last few years, and it’s my job now to help them continue their development.

“I’m very grateful to Andy and the team for giving me this opportunity, and I’m counting down the days before I make the move to the West of Ireland and begin preparations for next season.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend welcomed Senekal to his now completed new-look backroom team.

“Following an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted to announce Dewald’s appointment to the Connacht coaching team,” the Australian said.

“He is an extremely impressive individual who will add a lot to the setup, as well as providing a fresh pair of eyes and new ideas. I know the players will really enjoy working with him and the coaches likewise.

“Our coaching team is now complete with Dewald joining Pete (Wilkins), Mossy (Lawler), Cullie (Tucker) and myself for the next two years, and we feel very optimistic about what we can achieve both as a group and in the club."