Cian Prendergast has signed a new long-term deal with Connacht which will see him at the province until at least 2025.

Prendergast had 12 months remaining on his present deal but like Mike Hansen before him, he has extended that by two more years.

The flanker has cemented his position in Andy Friend’s starting 15 tis season after joining the Academy in 2020.

“I’m delighted to commit to Connacht for at least another three years. I’ll be forever thankful to Eric Elwood and his Academy management for giving me the opportunity to join the setup when I wasn't sure what the future held for me,” said Prendergast.

"A huge thanks also to Andy Friend and the coaches for giving me the chance to play regularly at the highest level.

“We’ve got a really good group of players here and I firmly believe great things are on the horizon for us, and I can’t wait to play my part in it.”

Head Coach Andy Friend added: “Cian is everything you want in a rugby player. He’s a consummate professional and is consistent in everything he does on and off the field. It was clear from his early days in the Academy that he was ready to make an impact with the Pro team and since then he’s gone from strength to strength.

“He’s still only 22 so will only get better, and it’s another show of faith in what we aim to achieve as a group in the coming years.”