Carty and Dillane among 21 players to sign new deals with Connacht

Connacht have tied up their internationals Finlay Bealham, Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan and have promised they may add more players before the season ends.

Former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan could be in their sights as the veteran forward has been reported as one of the players leaving French side Racing 92 this summer.

They have also announced that joint-leading Guinness PRO14 try scorer Alex Wootton has signed on a permanent contract having joined on loan from Munster last summer.

In all 19 players from the existing professional squad have renewed deals for next season while a further two players, Oran McNulty and Cian Prendergast, have been promoted from the Connacht Academy.

"I am delighted to see so many of our current crop of players sign on for another season," said coach Andy Friend.

"This is still a very challenging time for everyone in Irish Rugby so to have them commit to Connacht Rugby again says it all about the belief we have as a group to continue the progress we’re making.

"17 of the 21 players were once part of the Connacht Academy, and in that group we have a mix of established Irish internationals, experienced players within the province and plenty of young players still in the early stages of their careers. I have been very impressed by Cian Prendergast and Oran McNulty, and their first Professional contracts is the culmination of years of work from grassroots level to where they are now."

NEW CONNACHT CONTRACTS FOR 2021-22:

Finlay BEALHAM

Paul BOYLE

Denis BUCKLEY

Matthew BURKE

Jack CARTY

Shane DELAHUNT

Ultan DILLANE

Jordan DUGGAN

Conor FITZGERALD

Dave HEFFERNAN

Eoghan MASTERSON

Sean MASTERSON

Oran MCNULTY

Niall MURRAY

Conor OLIVER

John PORCH

Cian PRENDERGAST

Colm REILLY

Peter SULLIVAN

Gavin THORNBURY

Alex WOOTTON

