Bundee Aki to sit out Ulster clash but Connacht boosted by return of Roux and Thornbury

Bundee Aki will be rested by the IRFU for Connacht's clash with Ulster in Galway on Sunday but the province's creaking lineout will be bolstered by the return of twin totems Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux.

Back Alex Wooton faces a scan tomorrow on a leg injury picked up in the second of back-to-back Champions Cup defeats, against Bristol last Sunday, as Connacht re-direct their knock-out targets towards the league ahead of the festive interprovincial derby period.

"The overall feeling is disappointment after Europe," says Eoghan Masterson, destined to win his 100th cap for his province this weekend.

“We didn’t capitalise in Paris but took away positives and knew if we got a result against Bristol, we could have a chance. We reviewed it this morning and we know it got away from us. We were well in the game and it was one we should have won. We usually back ourselves at home.”

Ulster are also bruised by an early European exit and Connacht will be hoping to replicate their post-lockdown Aviva success.

“It’s always a massive battle versus Ulster and it is nip and tuck. The Aviva was positive. They are flying in the Pro 14 but it shows how tough the Champions Cup is in the new format, as they also discovered. We’re excited now to get back on the horse and get a win to lift the mood.”

Online Editors