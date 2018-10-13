Brace from Kyle Godwin sees Connacht get off to winning Challenge Cup start against Bordeaux

Connacht started their European Challenge Cup campaign with a win at the Sportsgrounds as Kyle Godwin crossed for two tries in a 22-10 victory over Bordeaux.

Connacht started their European Challenge Cup campaign with a win at the Sportsgrounds as Kyle Godwin crossed for two tries in a 22-10 victory over Bordeaux.

The Top 14 side rotated their team for the trip to Galway and Andy Friend's men profited after a strong display in front of their home fans on the back of last Friday's first win over Ulster in Belfast since 1960.

Former Brumbies centre Godwin got Connacht off the mark after 15 minutes, getting over the line after a burst from prop Peter McCabe. Jack Carty and Thierry Paiva then traded penalties as Connacht took a 10-3 lead in at the break.

Conditions made life difficult for both teams but Connacht dealt with them better in the second 40, with another try from Godwin and a late score off the back of a maul from Finlay Bealham enough to secure an opening four points for the home side.

Next up for Connacht is a trip to face Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium, with that game taking place on Saturday at 3pm.

Online Editors