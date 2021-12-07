Blow for Connacht as Bundee Aki is ruled out of Champions Cup opener with Stade Francais

Bundee Aki will miss the chance to help Connacht take full advantage of an opening weekend home draw in the revamped Heineken Cup Champions Cup after failing to recover from the knee injury the Irish midfielder sustained in November’s All Blacks win.

Wexford flanker Paul Boyle is also marked absent with a combination of shoulder and Achilles issues.

Connacht host struggling French giants Stade Francais on Sunday before a daunting trip to a revived Leicester Tigers outfit, so an opening-day home win in a tight four-game pool stage is vital for coach Andy Friend’s side.

"I think it's a really important one,” said the Aussie. “When that draw came out we were pretty thrilled to see that.

"It's fallen our way which is great and we have to make sure we don't let that opportunity go.

"The bits we know and have seen about them is they have a very dominant set-piece platform to launch from.

"Their win against La Rochelle at the weekend, and other games, showed when they get that right and that platform to launch, they can get energy off it. So our scrum will be really important, as will our maul.

“They have brilliant individuals and we have to be aware of the threat those individuals will bring.

“But more importantly, the focus has been over the last four games is about us and what we can do. We're aware of the threats that they have there.

“We need to get parity in those key areas. But when we get the ball, we can play our style and we believe we can cause them some issues.

"And when we don’t have the ball, we need to make sure we’re working collectively rather than individually."

Meanwhile, tight-head prop Jack Aungier has revealed he didn’t have to think twice about penning a two-year contract extension after becoming the latest ex-Leinster player to maximise playing opportunities by hopping across the Shannon.

“I suppose it was a pretty easy one,” said the Sutton man.

“When I first came up here, I got an opportunity pretty much straight away.

“Obviously it was tough to cope with the Covid break but I played about 13 or 14 games last year and was pretty much involved the whole time.

“So, I’m really enjoying it up here and was delighted to sign on for another two years. It was a very easy decision really.

“Before I arrived, I spoke with Tom Daly and Paul Boyle and they spoke so highly of the place, so it was an easy move in that sense.

“And in terms of making the transition, we try and play a similar way to Leinster so it wasn’t that different. I got stuck in straight away. I didn’t find it too difficult to be honest.”

Even the coaching upheaval last summer barely hindered the 23-year-old’s stride.

“We’ve a new forwards’ coach, Dewald Senekal, and I’ve really learned a lot from him.

“He has a few ideas around the scrum and lineout. Probably not that you’d see in Ireland as much, quite French and South African.”

Aside from the unavailability of Aki and Boyle for this Sunday’s European opener, Dylan Tierney Martin sustained a hamstring injury in a club game at the weekend and is awaiting the results of a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Denis Buckley (knee), Tom Daly (knee) and Gavin Thornbury (shoulder) are all progressing well with their respective long term injuries and will look to return to team training over the next month.