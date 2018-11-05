Aussie impact noticeable as Connacht find their wings

The growing Australian influence is becoming more apparent at the Sportsground and coach Andy Friend is confident they are building a squad that will get them back into the Champions Cup.

They bounced back from their disappointing loss away to an understrength Ospreys side to put a hapless Dragons side to the sword at the Sportsground on Saturday.

Colm De Buitlear of Connacht is tackled by Jason Tovey of Dragons. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“I think we can make the Champions Cup,” said Friend. “I think we have the squad to do it. We are nowhere near it yet, but we have got to keep growing and if we do and we keep pushing each other to new levels then there is no reason we can’t do it.

“I was pleased with the opportunities we created and with the way we finished them off.”

Flanker Colby Fainga’a, who also arrived from Australia during the summer, played down his first try for Connacht, which put them out of sight.

The 27-year old said he was just in the right place to finish off a move which started with his former Rebels team-mate David Horwitz.

Tom Farrell of Connacht runs in his side's fifth try. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sight

And he used an Australian term to describe what he was doing prior to taking a pass from Tom Farrell to score and put Connacht out of sight at 19-0 after half an hour.

“I think I just popped up in the right spot at the right time. I think I was seagulling a little bit – hanging out on the edge, not really doing a whole lot – but as soon as you touch the footie you get a gust of energy and I found myself running down the sideline to score.”

It took further explanation from his coach Friend to explain ‘seagulling’.

“Look, it’s not a compliment mate. He was waiting for a loose chip, that’s what we call it. He was sitting out on the edge waiting for someone to throw him a loose chip.”

Kyle Godwin of Connacht is tackled by Rhodri Williams, left, and James Thomas of Dragons. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Connacht had the bonus point in the bag when they led 26-0 at the break with lock James Cannon, winger Darragh Leader and hooker Tom McCartney also scoring.

Farrell completed the rout 10 minutes from time with their fifth try, with Hallam Amos and Taine Basham responding for the Dragons on an evening when Kieran Marmion came through unscathed and Eoin Griffin made his 100th appearance.

Connacht – T O’Halloran; D Leader (E Griffin 66), K Godwin, T Farrell, C De Buitlear; D Horwitz (J Carty 59), K Marmion (C Blade 47); D Buckley (M Burke 66), T McCartney (S Delahunt 51), C Carey (C O’Donnell 19); U Dillane, J Cannon (J Maksymiw 66); S O’Brien, C Fainga’a, J Butler (J Connolly 72).

Dragons – J Williams (J Dixon 75); D Howells (A Warren 41), H Amos, J Sage, W Talbot-Davies; J Tovey, R Williams (T Knoyle 57); B Harris (A Jarvis 66), R Hibbard (RLawrence 71), L Fairbrother; J Davies (J Thomas 41), L Evans; H Keddie (H Taylor 66), N Cudd, T Basham.

Tom Farrell of Connacht is tackled by Jason Tovey of Dragons. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ref – Q Immelman (SARU)

Irish Independent