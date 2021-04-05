‘At the key moments we gifted points when we should have been scoring’ – Friend

Connacht's Paul Boyle makes a break to score a try in Saturday night's defeat to Leicester Tigers in their Challenge Cup Round of 16 duel at Welford Road, Leicester. Photo: Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Connacht have never managed to score 32 points in a regular game in 28 visits to England but their hopes of securing only their third ever win there went up in smoke as they gifted an understrength Leicester Tigers side a string of tries in this madcap Challenge Cup clash.

Seven tries to four suggests a rip-roaring contest at Welford Road but four of Leicester’s tries and two of Connacht’s came from basic errors which will have infuriated both coaching teams.

Steve Borthwick rested most of Leicester’s frontline players but a powerful pack gave them a foothold to capitalise on Connacht’s mistakes to set up a quarter-final next weekend against Newcastle Falcons.

This defeat, a fourth in a row, means just eight wins from 19 games in the PRO14 and Europe for Connacht this season and a lot of their woes this term were evident in this one, not least their inability to defend lineout drives and also the undoing of a lot of hard work by silly mistakes.

The frustration was intensified by a penalty count of 10-1 to Connacht in the opening half with Welsh referee Adam Jones sparingly using his cards. He could have dished out four to Leicester in that half, but settled for one to try-scoring hooker Charlie Clare.

Connacht conceded 12 points while they had the extra man, so who knows what would have happened had George Martin and Luke Wallace been punished for high tackles and Puma Tomas Lavanini for a deliberate knock-on.

“Adam, I like him as a referee, I think he’s good,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend. “At the same time when it’s 10 penalties to one in the first half there is something going on there and you have to have a look at that.

“Some of the high challenges now, I got no idea what is happening in those, I seriously don’t.

“I watch a lot of rugby but it is a lottery what’s going on at the moment. It makes it very, very hard for us to coach but it’s even harder for these blokes to play.

“But that is not the reason we lost the game. We have got to be better and they are the things we will focus on.

“At key moments in the game we gifted points when we should have been scoring them.

“It’s just unacceptable that they score 12 points against us when they have a man in the bin. We changed the game style and on two occasions we got it back to two points and then just gifted it back to them. It’s really, really frustrating and we keep making a habit of that.”

They failed to build on an early try from Kieran Marmion after he was set up by academy centre Seán O’Brien and were 24-11 adrift at the break after Clare mauled over and then tries were gifted to winger Guy Porter, centre Matias Moroni and full-back Zack Henry.

Eoghan Masterson finished a Tom Daly break and a neat reverse pass by replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade put Alex Wootton through for his 11th try of the season to cut the gap to 27-25 after 60 minutes before Jack Carty missed a 40-metre penalty to edge Connacht in front.

Clare got his second try before skipper Paul Boyle again cut the gap to two eight minutes from time when he pounced on slack defending, but once more Connacht gave up cheap tries with Harry Wells sealing it for the Tigers with their sixth try.

The rout was completed by man of the match Jasper Wiese. He was due to move from the Cheetahs to Connacht last summer but opted for Leicester and the bustling No 8 ensured a miserable night for a side that was keen on him when he crowned a fine display with a late try.

“It is a missed opportunity, without a doubt,” admitted Friend.

“I think we all saw the side they selected and we went, maybe they are resting or not respecting or maybe a combination of both, so a real opportunity for us.

“I said to the boys before the game that I wanted there to be pressure, for us to be the team that we keep talking about, we need to front up. And we did for pieces but we didn’t for 80 minutes and we sit here again with a loss.

“Yeah, there was some great rugby played but there were too many moments there where we clocked off and didn’t deliver, whether it was physically or mentally or skills-wise, we didn’t deliver and that’s what we have to eradicate for us to be the team that we want to be,” stressed the Connacht head coach.

Leicester Tigers – Z Henry (F Steward 55); H Potter, M Moroni (D Kelly 72), M Scott, G Porter; J McPhillips, B Youngs (c) (B White 69); L de Bruin (J Whitcombe 69), C Clare (N Dolly 78) , J Heyes (W Hurd 48); C Henderson, T Lavanini (H Wells 48); G Martin, L Wallace (T Reffell 58), J Wiese.

Connacht – J Porch (P Sullivan 17-30, HIA); A Wootton, S O’Brien, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty (C Fitzgerald 67), K Marmion (C Blade 50); D Buckley (J Duggan 69) , D Heffernan (S Delahunt 50), F Bealham (D Roberston-McCoy 50); U Dillane, G Thornbury (O Dowling 67); E Masterson, C Oliver (A Papali’i 56), P Boyle (c).

Ref – A Jones (Wales)

