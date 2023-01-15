Andy Friend hails Connacht’s fast start as Mack Hansen shines at full-back in nine-try win

ANDY FRIEND knew a performance was coming and he hailed his Connacht players after they ran riot against Brive at the Sportsground.

A 61-5 win was enough to see the western province through to the last 16 of the Challenge Cup and they’ll be targeting a home tie if they can beat Newcastle Falcons away next week.

While the forwards laid a strong platform, it was Connacht’s backs who shone in a nine-try win with Alex Wootton scoring a hat-trick and Mack Hansen relishing a stint at full-back.

All in all, the Australian director of rugby was delighted with the display.

"It's much easier when you're playing rugby like that and you've got a scoreline like that," he said.

"I've said it for a few weeks, I've felt like we've been building something.

"But to go out there, that first 30 minutes was outstanding. A lot of good rugby, a lot of good attitude around the way we wanted to play.

"The overall accuracy was really good.

"We fell into a bit of a hole when we emptied the bench with 20-25 minutes to go, but we worked our way out of that as well.

"I was really pleased for the lads."

Asked about Wootton’s strong performance on his return to the team, Friend spread the love to the entire backline.

"I thought Wootts did very well scoring three tries, it was nice to see him actually carry hard and with intent,” he said.

"You know when he does that he's a hell of an athlete, a powerful, fast man.

"To pick up three tries was great.

"Some of the work that Mack did was pretty special, but inside of them the 9, 10, 12, 13 were pretty damn good. I loved Colm Reilly's game, the speed of the ball was excellent.

"Cathal Forde was so calm for a young guy. When he needs to carry he carries it, when he needs to move it he moves it and he makes his tackles too.

"Byron Ralston had his best game in a Connacht jersey.

"So, there was a lot to like about it and when all of that's happening inside you blokes like Wootts tend to be the recipient of good news.

"You've got to finish it, he did that well."

Hansen’s performance at No 15 will catch Andy Farrell’s eye when he reviews the footage.

"When he first got here he said his best position is 15, but we stuck him on the wing and he was doing so well there we didn't want to change it to be honest.

"He had a few chances last year, but we felt wing was where he looked most comfortable.

"It was a wise selection from Pete (Wilkins) to throw him in at 15 and he did pretty well, didn't he?"

Now, attention turns to the final pool game against Newcastle Falcons as Connacht look to secure as high a seeding as they can.

"Newcastle will be different again, they put a very big score on Leicester Tigers a few weeks ago,” Friend said.

"They'll be tough, it'd be nice to make it four out of four in the Challenge Cup and then we've the Lions here. Two tough games to finish out this block.

"Let's hope the momentum keeps going."