Andy Friend backs ‘world class’ Finlay Bealham to continue to shine with Ireland

Andy Friend is set to depart Connacht at the end of the season. Image: Sportsfile.

Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend believes some criticism prop Finlay Bealham has received in the past has been ‘unfair’.

Bealham has started Ireland's opening two Six Nations wins against Wales and France and has impressed this month in the absence of Tadhg Furlong.

He has stayed with Andy Farrell’s squad for their mini camp this week along with provincial colleagues Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen, while Ireland pair Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade are back with Connacht this week.

Friend said some criticism the 31-year-old has come in for in recent years has been unwarranted and lauded his form for club and country of late.

“He is a world class tight head prop,” said Friend of Bealham, ahead of Saturday’s URC clash away to Zebre (3.05).

“I thought it was unfair some of the criticism he has gotten. Finlay has grown from all the different experiences he’s had. He’s a man who has had a lot of challenges thrown at him, but he accepts them. I have been massively impressed with the bloke and there is still more to come from him.

"What you are seeing is the opening up of a flower. He’s starting to show the world what he can do, not only that he just belongs there (Ireland), but can be very very good on that stage.”

Connacht come into Saturday’s game with three wins in their last four in all competitions. Friend, who will leave the province this summer, believes his side have weathered the storm after a difficult start to the season and hopes to make it three successive URC wins this weekend.

“Our opening seven games were really tough, with three wins and four losses,” said Friend, who also revealed that his successor will be announced by Connacht imminently.

“We came out of that but then had a tricky Christmas period, as we always do. The fact that we are in the Challenge Cup this year helped us. We put ourselves in a great position, but the defeat to Newcastle (35-21) deflated a balloon that was starting to build up. I feel that on our day, we can challenge any team.”

The Westerners' face a Zebre side who are experiencing a torrid campaign so far, with 13 defeats in 13 URC games. Despite the Italian outfit’s struggles, Friend insists his side won’t be taking anything for granted in Parma.

“We are entering this game like a cup final, Zebre are a good side and we need to respect them,” added the Canberra native.

“They play quite an exciting, open brand of rugby, and have scored some exceptional tries against some very good teams. They are also good in the tackle, and have some very strong defenders. They're waiting for that elusive win and will see us as a great opportunity to get that. We have to shut down their game and be at our best to get a result.”

Prop Denis Buckley also recognizes the threats Zebre will pose, and labelled the clash as a must-win for his side.

“We want to get into the play-off spots,” he said, with Connacht in tenth place, three points off the play-offs.

“Our focus will be on imposing our game on Zebre and not let them dominate our attack with their aggressive defence. There are other results that could go either way, but we have to focus on ourselves. It’s a must-win for us.”