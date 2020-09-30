Andy Farrell is facing an anxious couple of weeks ahead of the conclusion of Ireland's Six Nations campaign as his injury list grew further yesterday.

Already sweating on the fitness of his first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong, who has yet to play this season, the Ireland coach will now have to do without third-choice option Tom O'Toole, who will be out for "several weeks", according to Ulster.

Scrum-half Conor Murray and loosehead Dave Kilcoyne may not play before Ireland face Italy in 25 days' time, with Johann van Graan saying the duo will not line out against Scarlets on Saturday and are touch and go for next week's meeting with Edinburgh.

With Joey Carbery out for "months", according to the Munster coach, Farrell received confirmation that Will Addison, another of his long-term absentees, will also be sidelined for "several months" with a back problem that needs further surgery.

Munster full-back Shane Daly might have come into the equation, but he's suffered a thigh issue that requires a scan.

Elsewhere, South Africa's big four franchises took a step closer to joining an expanded Guinness PRO16 yesterday after the local union approved the move.

The Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks may come on board as early as January if travel restrictions allow, although the move has not yet been confirmed and it is not yet clear whether they will join at some stage during this season, which kicks off on Friday, or if they will be added for the 2021/'22 campaign.

With travel restrictions currently barring competition between Europe and South Africa, organisers only last week announced the first eight rounds of fixtures for sides based in this part of the world.

The Cheetahs, meanwhile, may yet take further action after being relegated from the top table by the South African union.

