Connacht make 12 changes to take on Ulster as Hansen starts

Connacht's Mack Hansen returns from injury to start against Ulster at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Connacht will wheel out their big guns tomorrow night when they hope to inflict more pain on beleaguered Ulster in Galway.

Captain Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and John Porch all return after being rested for the two weeks of Challenge Cup rugby, while Mack Hansen has recovered from injury to also start.

There are 12 changes in all from the side that defeated Brive last week, with Shane Delahunt, Oisín Dowling and Bundee Aki the only players to retain their place in the starting XV.

Denis Buckley completes the front row with Delahunt and Bealham, while locks Josh Murphy and Niall Murray are paired together. Dowling retains his place at blindside flanker, with Oliver on the opposite side for his 50th appearance and Prendergast at number 8.

Caolin Blade is chosen at scrum-half while Tom Farrell partners Aki in the centre. With Hansen and Porch on the wings, Tiernan O’Halloran is named at full-back.

Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said: "We all realise the importance of tomorrow’s game in our aims for a top 8 finish this season.

“Games against Ulster are always hugely intense, so the winners will be the ones who front up for the full 80 minutes. With a large crowd behind us and everyone in the Christmas spirit it’s sure to be a great occasion.”

Ulster unleash a half-back combination which had its debut in last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup game, 21-year-old Nathan Doak is named at out-half alongside John Cooney.

Cooney was announced yesterday as the winner of The Difference Maker award by URC in its inaugural Unity Awards to recognise his contribution to Belfast Central Mission’s befriending service over the past five years.

In an unchanged back three, Ulster born and bred Rob Lyttle, Ethan McIlroy and Mike Lowry are named. Luke Marshall, who scored the first try of this season in the opener against Connacht, is named in the centre alongside Stuart McCloskey.

British and Irish Lion, Rory Sutherland, retains his started position at loosehead prop, and is paired with Marty Moore at tighthead.

Academy graduate Tom Stewart, who has come a long way since making his first competitive start when the province last faced Connacht with 20 points scored across the 200 minutes he has played, completes the front row.

Iain Henderson will captain the side from the second row alongside another leader in the squad, Alan O’Connor. Nick Timoney, responsible for a try when Ulster were last in Galway, lines out at number eight, with flankers David McCann and Marcus Rea completing the pack.

Providing the forward cover will be John Andrew, Eric O'Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, and Greg Jones. Stewart Moore, who contributed to last week’s try total, is named alongside Dave Shanahan and Jake Flannery on the backline bench.

Looking to put in a repeat performance of the last time out in Galway, which saw Ulster come away with a 32-19 derby victory, assistant coach, Dan Soper, knows a contest lies ahead.

“This game was always going to be a big challenge. Connacht have found a rich vein of form of late, and it will be our first time at The Sportsground on the new surface,” Soper said.

“We don’t have any option other than to face up to it. It’s an Interpro, and we’ve had some really tough battles against Connacht. I expect this week to be exactly the same.”

Connacht – T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, B Aki M Hansen; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham, J Murphy, N Murray, O Dowling, C Oliver, C Prendergast. Reps: D Heffernan, P Dooley, D Robertson-McCoy, S Hurley-Langton, J Butler, K Marmion, D Hawkshaw, A Byrne.

Ulster - M Lowry; E McIlroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle, N Doak, J Cooney; R Sutherland, T Stewart, M Moore, Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (Captain), David McCann, Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney. Reps: John Andrew, Eric O'Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Dave Shanahan, Jake Flannery, Stewart Moore.