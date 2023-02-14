Connacht in the process of finding their new head coach

Connacht Rugby are set to announce Andy Friend’s successor imminently, the outgoing director of rugby has revealed.

Last November, Friend announced he would be departing the province after five years in charge to move back to his native Australia.

Friend is due to leave this summer, and says an announcement regarding the incoming coaching ticket will be issued shortly.

“Hopefully, there will be an announcement this week, if not early next week. It is imminent," said Friend, speaking ahead of Connacht’s URC clash away to Zebre this Saturday.

"I believe there’s been a candidate identified and hopefully the club is in a position to announce something in a short space of time.”

“We’re all still currently employed to get this job done,” added Friend, with Connacht 10th in the URC table, on three wins in their last four matches in all competitions.

“Next year is about next year, yes, some decisions need to be made. We reminded the players and staff last week, at the end of every month we rock up to our bank account and we’re paid. We’ve got a job to do until the end of this season."

In terms of injury news, David Hawkshaw is back fit and in contention to feature in Italy this weekend, as is lock Oisin Dowling who returns from a knee injury.

Ireland pair Cian Prendergast and Caolin Blade are back in camp ahead of the trip to Zebre also.

Dave Heffernan remains out with a thigh issue and Shane Delahunt is out with a hip injury, while Friend confirmed that back row Paul Boyle is expected to return for the Westerners' clash with Dragons on March 4. Centre Bryon Ralston is out until May after undergoing surgery on his ankle.