Connacht dealt big blow as Josh Murphy to take a year out of professional rugby to focus on medicine studies

Josh Murphy of Connacht is taking as year out

Connacht have been dealt a big blow ahead of the start of the new season, as the Westerners will be without the services of versatile forward Josh Murphy.

Murphy, who is currently studying medicine, will take on an internship and thus, has decided to step back from professional rugby.

However, Independent.ie has learned that Murphy is set to play for Clontarf in the Energia All-Ireland League (AIL).

Independent.ie understands that Connacht were aware of Murphy’s plans to undertake the internship when he joined from Leinster last summer, and as such, new head coach Pete Wilkins planned his squad accordingly by singing back-row pair Sean O’Brien and Sean Jansen from Leinster and Leicester respectively, while lock Joe Joyce has joined from Bristol.

Murphy will return to Connacht for the 2024/25 season for the second year of his contract.

The Wexford native featured heavily in his debut season at the Sportsground, starting 17 of the 18 games he played. Prior to linking up with Connacht, he made 61 appearances for his home province.

Lining out in the second-row and back-row, Murphy (28) added plenty of ballast to the Connacht pack with his 198cm frame and 110kg bulk.

Clontarf are in line to reap the rewards, as Murphy, who previously played with the Ireland U-20s and UCD, is expected to link up with last season’s beaten AIL finalists.

Tarf will be hoping to go one better after falling short to Terenure in what was another superb final, showcasing the strength of the AIL.

But Tarf will have to plan without Ben Griffin after the 21-year-old tighthead prop earned a one-year development contract with Ulster on the back of his strong performances in the AIL.

Griffin has been training with Ulster during pre-season and impressed head coach Dan McFarland.

“Ben has potential going forward, and he came into our group on a trial period, and impressed us with his attitude in training,” McFarland said.

“Ben had an impressive season in the top tier of AIL rugby with Clontarf Rugby last year.

"With Marty Moore injured, and Tom O’Toole pushing hard for Rugby World Cup inclusion, it's important for us to continue monitoring the progress of the young props who are pushing for Development spots in our squad.”

Griffin is relishing his shot at making it in the pro ranks.

"It's been a dream of mine to play professional rugby,” he said.

“Fortunately, Dan McFarland invited me up for a trial, and I've been trying to play well and be consistent. Last season showed me that staying persistent about your goals can yield rewards.

"The lads have been extremely welcoming, and it's a huge jump from amateur to professional, so having teammates supporting you is great. It's a big step up at this level and all about learning those fine margins."

Meanwhile, Clontarf have further boosted their squad with the re-signing of former Connacht Academy hooker Declan Adamson following a short stint in Italy with Colorno, while ex-Ireland Sevens player Peter Maher is also set to play at Castle Avenue next season.