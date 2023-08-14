Connacht confirm pre-season friendly with Munster next month

Connacht have confirmed a pre-season friendly against Munster at The Sportsground next month.

The game is scheduled to take place on Friday September 22, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

It will be the club's first home fixture under new head coach Pete Wilkins ahead of the start of the new URC season in October.

Tickets are on sale now at connachtrugby.ie, priced at €10 for adults, €5 for juniors and €20 for a family ticket (2x adults, 2x juniors).