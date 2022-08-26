Connacht bounce back from thumping with victory over Sale while Graham Rowntree’s first game as Munster coach ends in defeat

Conor Oliver of Connacht is congratulated by teammate after scoring their side's first try

Connacht bounced back from their 57-19 loss away to Castres on Wednesday when a different starting side and replacements put Sale Sharks to the sword at Dubarry Park.

It was a typical preseason clash with both sides mixing the good with the bad, but both will be pleased with their defensive units.

Connacht led 10-0 at the break, scoring at either end of a half punctuated by a lot of errors and penalties from both sides on a perfect evening for rugby in Athlone.

Conor Oliver got Connacht off the mark after five minutes when he finished a good move after several drives, but they were forced to defend a lot after that as Sale mounted a series of attacks but struggled to make a handful of lineouts inside the 22 count.

Connacht, with former Leinster players Peter Dooley and Josh Murphy making impressive debuts, doubled their lead before the break when good work from Dylan Tierney-Martin, Dooley, Kieran Marmion, Gavin Thornbury and Conor Fitzgerald ended with academy player Josh O’Connor crowning his debut with a try.

Sale, who spent the week in Galway in camp, continued to fail to make good platforms count while the experience of Connacht scrum-half Kieran Marmion was key in them staying ahead.

Sale lock Matt Postelthwaite was binned for hands in the ruck as their frustration mounted and just at the end of the yellow card Connacht superbly mauled over with replacement hooker Eoin de Buitléar getting the touchdown eleven minutes from time.

Replacement hooker Tommy Taylor pulled back a late try in the left corner for Sale.

Meanwhile, Graham Rowntree’s first game as Munster head coach ended in a disappointing 28-19 defeat to Gloucester at Musgrave Park.

Former All Black centre Malakai Fekitoa made his debut for the province at half-time, with a sluggish Munster side trailing 21-0 to the visitors courtesy of three converted tries – Adam Hastings adding the extras – via Ollie Thornley and a brace from Chris Harris.

Second-half tries from Calvin Nash, Alex Kendellen and debutant Ruadhán Quinn gave the home side something to cheer about but a second-half five-pointer from Jack Reeves kept the English visitors out of reach.

Scorers

Connacht: Tries - C Oliver, J O’Connor, E de Buitléar.

Sale Sharks: Try – T Taylor.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; S Jennings, T Farrell, S Bolton, J Porch; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; J Murphy, G Thornbury; J Butler, C Oliver, P Boyle. Replacements used: E de Buitléar, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, O McCormack, C Reilly, J O’Connor, C Ward, B Vermeulen, D Byrne.

Sale Sharks: L James; B McGuigan, S James, C Doherty, A Reed; R du Preez, J Simpson; A van der Merwe, N Schonert; C Wiese, M Postelthwaite; J du Preez, B Curry, D du Preez. Replacements: T Taylor, S McIntyre, C Oosthuizen, J Harper, B Bamber, R Birch, S Dugdale, G Warr, T Curtis, K Wilkinson, T O’Flaherty.

Referee: E Cross (IRFU)