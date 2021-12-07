Connacht boost as forwards duo Jack Aungier and Oisín Dowling renew their contracts with the province

Connacht duo Jack Aungier and Oisín Dowling are the latest players to renew their contracts with the club.

Tight-head prop Aungier joined Connacht in the summer of 2020 and has been a regular member of the matchday squad, making 20 appearances in total.

Back-five forward Dowling, also an ex-Leinster and Ireland U20 player, arrived that same summer and has made a similarly positive impression at the club, playing 12 times for the province so far after a stunning debut in Italy against Treviso in early 2020.

A renowned back of the lineout defensive option, 6’ 5” Dowling has brought considerable pace to the back-row and has emerged stronger after back trouble delayed his Connacht debut.

A one-time pupil of St Fintan’s in Sutton, Aungier has become a crucial squad member in an area where injuries have hindered the province.

“Both Jack and Oisín are key individuals in our long-term planning, so their re-signings are hugely important and significant for us as a team,” said head coach Andy Friend at a media briefing ahead of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Stade Francais in Galway Sportsground.

“Their respective games have improved since they arrived at Connacht, and they have shown that they have what it takes to play at the highest level.

“I’m delighted they have agreed to stay at Connacht. Our retention and recruitment are ongoing so we hope to share further news in the weeks ahead.”