Connacht and Ulster drawn away to English opposition in last-16 of Challenge Cup

Connacht and Ulster will both face English opponents away from home in the last-16 of the Challenge Cup.

The Western province will face three-time Challenge Cup winners Harlequins, while Ulster have been pitted against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

In the quarter-final draw, if Ulster overcome Quins they face another away trip to either Dragons or Northampton Saints.

Connacht, meanwhile, have been given a home quarter-final draw against either Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons if they beat Harlequins.

Challenge Cup last-16 draw

Dragons (Wales) v Northampton Saints (England)

Ospreys (Wales) v Newcastle Falcons (England)

London Irish (England) v Cardiff Blues (Wales)

Harlequins (England) v Ulster

Benetton (Italy) v Agen (France)

Zebre (Italy) v Bath (England)

Leicester Tigers (England) v Connacht

Montpellier (France) v Glasgow Warriors (Scotland)

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Montpellier (France)/Glasgow Warriors (Scotland) v Benetton (Italy)/Agen (France)

Dragons (Wales)/Northampton Saints (England) v Harlequins (England)/Ulster

Zebre (Italy)/Bath (England) v London Irish (England)/Cardiff Blues (Wales)

Leicester Tigers (England)/Connacht v Ospreys (Wales) v Newcastle Falcons (England)

Dates, kick-off times and TV schedule TBC

Online Editors