Connacht and Ulster drawn away to English opposition in last-16 of Challenge Cup

Connacht and Ulster will both face English opponents away from home in the last-16 of the Challenge Cup.
The Western province will face three-time Challenge Cup winners Harlequins, while Ulster have been pitted against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.
In the quarter-final draw, if Ulster overcome Quins they face another away trip to either Dragons or Northampton Saints.
Connacht, meanwhile, have been given a home quarter-final draw against either Ospreys or Newcastle Falcons if they beat Harlequins.
Challenge Cup last-16 draw
Dragons (Wales) v Northampton Saints (England)
Ospreys (Wales) v Newcastle Falcons (England)
London Irish (England) v Cardiff Blues (Wales)
Harlequins (England) v Ulster
Benetton (Italy) v Agen (France)
Zebre (Italy) v Bath (England)
Leicester Tigers (England) v Connacht
Montpellier (France) v Glasgow Warriors (Scotland)
Challenge Cup quarter-final draw
Montpellier (France)/Glasgow Warriors (Scotland) v Benetton (Italy)/Agen (France)
Dragons (Wales)/Northampton Saints (England) v Harlequins (England)/Ulster
Zebre (Italy)/Bath (England) v London Irish (England)/Cardiff Blues (Wales)
Leicester Tigers (England)/Connacht v Ospreys (Wales) v Newcastle Falcons (England)
Dates, kick-off times and TV schedule TBC
Online Editors
Six Nations Premium
In late January, 2016, Saracens made Keith Earls an offer he almost couldn’t refuse. In the end, Joe Schmidt and David Nucifora got the Moyross man in a room and convinced him that his future was better served by remaining at Munster and he signed a two-year central contract until the end of the 2019 World Cup.
Six Nations
France defence coach Shaun Edwards has declared that Les Bleus will not use Covid disruption as an excuse in the build-up to what he describes as a “high-stakes” game against England at Twickenham on Saturday.