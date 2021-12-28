Munster and Connacht are both optimistic that their Galway clash this weekend can go ahead without any hiccups.

Both have reported no positive Covid test results and hope that the picture stays the same for the rest of the week ahead of Saturday’s 5.15 Sportsground kick-off.

The southern province hope to have most of their formerly Covid-restricted squad back in harness for this weekend’s URC clash in Connacht as they have congregated together en masse for the first time in weeks since their calamitous South African trek.

However, they do have some headline omissions already flagged, with Joey Carbery (elbow), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee) continue to be managed by the medical department and are not available.

“We’re good at the moment,” said Munster backs’ coach Stephen Larkham.

“It might be a blessing in disguise that we’ve had a number of cases coming back from South Africa and hopefully that makes them a little bit more immune now.

“We saw on the weekend that only one (URC) game went ahead so the other teams are now getting affected by it but hopefully we’ve had our little run and can push forward.

“We’ve got enough guys who have had the virus now that we can probably field a team every single week going forward.”

Connacht may have to plan without Jack Carty who is being rehabilitated after a foot injury sustained in the Leicester Champions Cup defeat earlier this month.

“We’re still looking at him,” said head coach Andy Friend.

“He ran today and he ran well. We’ll need to see how he pulls up tomorrow with that one but the form he’s in at the moment, you’d love to have him involved.”

However, Paul Boyle (shoulder/achilles), Mack Hansen (calf) and Ben O’Donnell (illness) have all returned to team training this week following recent issues.

Denis Buckley (knee) has returned to integrate into team training following his long-term knee injury and will target availability for selection over the next month.

Caolin Blade, Sean Masterson and Oran McNulty are all currently out of action with illness. Peter Robb (shoulder) sustained a shoulder injury in training last week and will be out of action until the end of January.

Dylan Tierney Martin (hamstring) has had surgery on a hamstring injury sustained in a club game at the beginning of December and will be out of action for up to four months.

Tom Daly (knee) and Gavin Thornbury (shoulder) are all progressing well with their respective long term injuries and will look to return to team training over the next month.