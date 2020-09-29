Confirmed: Rob Kearney agrees one-year deal to play with Western Force in 2021

Rob Kearney will play in Super Rugby next year after signing a deal to play with the Western Force in Perth.

As reported last week by Cian Tracey on Independent.ie, Kearney has agreed a one-year deal after leaving Leinster following the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Read More

The Western Force competed in Super Rugby between 2006 and 2017, but then lost their licence after Rugby Australia opted to reduce the number of teams. However, the franchise was revived for the recent Super Rugby Australia tournament, and are set to be involved in Super Rugby again next year.

"I am delighted to be joining the Western Force for their upcoming season and excited to play with such an ambitious club who are looking to improve on this year’s campaign," Kearney told the Western Force website.

"I hope to add value both on and off the field that complements the high ambition of the club.

"I’m particularly excited to immerse myself in a new performance environment and to play both with and against some of the best players and teams in the southern hemisphere.

"I look forward to moving to Western Australia to begin building relationships with my new teammates and coaches alike and to meet the ever-growing Western Force fan base which also includes a strong Irish contingent."

Online Editors