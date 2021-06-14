Confirmed: Quinn Roux completes move from Connacht to Toulon

Quinn Roux's move to Toulon has been officially confirmed, as the former Connacht and Ireland lock gets set for a fresh start in France.

Roux has signed a two-year deal with Toulon and he will link up with his new team-mates in time for preseason.

The 30-year-old, who won 11 caps for Ireland, has ended his time with Connacht after he turned down a new contract offer from the western province.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Independent last weekend, Roux said of his decision:

“It wasn't easy but I guess I just asked myself 'If I am not going to do it now, I don't know if I will do it two or three years down the line.'

“I just thought why not, it's a great opportunity. It's going to be something completely different. We have built such a nice base and a home here in Galway, which we know will be here whenever we return.

“It was just like 'Let's go and experience something else.' I don't have a lot of time left. I just turned 30, so if I'm lucky, five or six years left playing.

“This opportunity might not come around again, so that was why we made the decision.

“I wasn't going to leave it until I'm 35 or 36 and then go live in the sun and switch off. I am still very ambitious, so why not go and challenge myself over there?

“It was a tough year for contracts with Covid, but I got an opportunity in a tough time.

“It might not work out, but I'd rather go and take the risk if it's going to be a risk at all."

Roux is one of a raft of new signings announced by Toulon, who finished eighth in last season's Top 14.