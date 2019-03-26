Confirmed: Paul O'Connell has left Stade Francais and has no plans to join another club next season

Paul O'Connell will leave Stade Francais at the end of the season, with the former Ireland second row confirming he has no plans to coach next season.

In a statement released today, the French club said the former Munster man is leaving by mutual consent on Sunday, June 30.

"I have decided not to stay beyond my contract year with the club and do not plan to join another club next season either," said O'Connell.

"I had a great adventure at the Stade Français Paris. I am grateful to the club for the opportunity they gave me to live and work in Paris. I was delighted to be able to work alongside Heyneke Meyer, the staff and all the club’s players.

"Finally, I am looking forward to the end of the season and I hope to be able to help the club during the eventual finals of the Top 14."

O'Connell joined Stade Francais last summer, in what was his first foray into coaching a senior men's team. In 2018 he was an assistant coach with the Ireland U20 team, leaving his role after the World Cup last summer.

The legendary Irish second row was linked with a move to Toulon ahead of next season, but O'Connell has now ruled that out.

It remains to be see whether O'Connell returns to coaching in the future, but the 39-year-old has previously stated that is isn't sure if his long-term future will be in coaching.

