Munster head coach Johann van Graan will join Bath at the end of the season

Johann van Graan's move to Bath has been confirmed, as Munster's departing head coach will join the English side at the end of the season.

As revealed by the Irish Independent, Van Graan had signed a two-year contract extension last August, but he triggered a release clause as soon as his head was turned by Bath.

His decision came as a major surprise to Munster and the IRFU, who believed he was staying on as boss for the next two seasons.

However, Bath put forward what is understood to have been a lucrative offer, and as such, Van Graan will join the Premiership outfit next summer.

The South African has signed a 'long-term contract' and he will be tasked with turning around the fortunes of a Bath side, who have lost all nine league games this season and were comfortably beaten by Leinster last weekend.

“I am hugely excited for the opportunity to join Bath for the 2022/23 season,” Van Graan said.

“I see huge potential in this club, the players, coaches and staff. I am coming to Bath to work with everyone, and to achieve great success with everyone at the club.

"This is an exciting next step for me as a coach, and for my family in moving to a proud club and a true rugby city.”

Commenting on the new structure, Chief Executive Tarquin McDonald said:

“We have huge ambition at Bath. Johann is a world-class coach who will play a fundamental role in our future success.

"He will hold full responsibility for our game, focussed on delivering winning performances. I am delighted to announce this appointment and look forward to welcoming Johann and his family to Bath this summer.”

Director of Rugby, Stuart Hooper added: “Johann is a phenomenal coach with a proven track record of developing teams to be successful on the pitch. He has experienced winning rugby environments at the very highest level of the game and knows exactly what it takes.

"We have an outstanding and committed group of players and staff here at the club; Johann’s experience will add significantly to this.”

Van Graan is due to address the media shortly in the weekly Munster press conference.