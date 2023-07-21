Confirmed: Ireland women’s rugby captain Nichola Fryday announces retirement

Ireland’s beleaguered women’s rugby team haver suffered a significant blow with captain Nichola Fryday confirming her retirement from international rugby, as reported by the Irish Independent.

The Offaly native led the side through a gruelling Six Nations campaign earlier this year, with the team suffering a series of demoralising defeats en route to their worst finish and a Wooden Spoon. Rather than lead them into Tier 3 of the WXVs tournament in Dubai later this year, Fryday will focus on her club career with Exeter Chiefs with whom she reached the Premier XVs final earlier this month.

Fryday has won 34 caps for Ireland, making her debut in 2016 and playing at the 2017 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Fryday confirmed her decision in a social media post on Friday morning

The second-row was among a number of key players who turned down the first professional contracts on offer from the IRFU last year, opting instead to stay in England and commute back to represent their country.

At 28, she will follow in the footsteps of her predecessor Ciara Griffin who opted to retire at the age of 27 at the end of 2021 after Ireland failed to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

Fryday had planned to retire after that tournament, but opted to continue to help the team through the transition.

The loss of Fryday will be significant for a team lacking in experience and currently without a coach after Greg McWilliams left his post in the wake of the Six Nations campaign after less than two years in charge.

The duo look set to be followed out the door by team manager Alana Gattinger who is expected to leave her role to take up a position in Australia after just six months in the role.

Gattinger took over from Gemma Crowley who also departed the position after six months in situ.

Interviews for a new coach are ongoing with McWilliams’ successor set to appoint Fryday’s replacement.

A new manager will be appointed in the coming weeks.