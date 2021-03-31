Concussion technology, red cards and saliva tests - how rugby is making strides in health and safety battle

A couple of recent turns in the road illustrate perfectly where rugby finds itself on its most pressing issue: health and safety. The first came in Leinster’s long but not too laborious route towards getting rid of Munster in the Guinness PRO14 final. If this incident had been treated differently then Stephen Larkham’s press conference yesterday might have been about talking down a trophy win, for fear of over-exciting the natives, rather than talking up yet another defeat.

The game hadn’t long settled when Munster’s hard-working Jean Kleyn carried aggressively into the Leinster defensive line. He was met there by an upright Andrew Porter, whose shoulder connected with Kleyn’s nose. The South African needed attention which allowed the TMO to talk to referee Mike Adamson.

Adamson paused for a moment or two, concluded Porter was not an active participant, and moved on. On another day with another team of officials, Porter could have walked on a red card. You think a few Munster fans were up on their hind legs screaming for exactly that?

We have just completed a Six Nations Championship where for the first time its outcome was shaped by red cards given for contact to the head. The game-changers were the reds to Peter O’Mahony and Zander Fagerson, both handed out in games against Wales.

Each incident was replayed a zillion times, during the course of which you concluded the men sent off were unlucky, or deserving of their fate; that the game has gone soft, or that this is the price we have to pay to address the concussion issue. If you could see that a strict protocol on head contact was going to create a lot of waves then you knew it would be a while before calm was restored. We ain't there yet.

Consider that Andrew Porter probably would have had no idea he sailed very close to the wind until after the match. It happened so fast he had precious little time to react. So the lesson surely is that being upright when a ball carrier appears on your radar is a bad position from which to start. The logical extension of that surely is to do away with the choke tackle.

Meanwhile other, scarier incidents are going unpunished. When Connacht played Cardiff in the Sportsground in February we had an example of how a small man can upend a much bigger opponent with potentially disastrous consequences. Cardiff’s Matthew Morgan flipped Bundee Aki at a breakdown – taking the Connacht player off the ball but also landing him on his head. Aki’s reaction illustrated his alarm. Play on.

Progress off the field is easier to find, which brings us to that other recent turn of events: the battle to diagnose concussion. The announcement that eye-tracking technology is to be trialled has the potential to take much of the guesswork out of this extraordinarily capricious business. World Rugby have put a lot of eggs in the basket of recognising and removing suspected concussed players, and then managing their return to play. Sometimes it has looked like they're herding cats.

Tech was always going to be the best bet in this. And now three possibilities are arriving in quick succession. Two eye technology providers will be involved in pilot studies, the key being that eye movement appears to be affected by concussion. If this is successful, and could be advanced to a point where a cost-effective hand-held device could become part of the community game, then it would bring clarity to the situation across the board.

Moreover there is real hope that a study in the University of Birmingham, part-funded by the (English) RFU, will result in a pitch-side saliva test to identify biomarkers that occur when the brain has been concussed.

And thirdly it’s understood World Rugby are upbeat about the prospect of a mouthguard, with inbuilt microchip, offering further insights into exactly how much damage has been done when the head gets rattled on a rugby field.

In all three instances, it would take pressure off medics and players to make decisions in the heat of the moment, on often unreliable evidence. So if the scientific tool says a concussion has occurred then a concussion has occurred. And those same tools surely could have a positive influence on the return to play protocol. In which case we might wave goodbye to the discredited HIA.

This leaves us then with the fog cleared on the diagnosis. It doesn’t do a lot for prevention in the first place. World Rugby are building a solid bank of data on their efforts to make the game safer, which will come in useful in their legal challenges. But their efforts consistently stop short of depowering rugby, which is a road they don’t want to go down.

So the current journey will take us to a point where the flashing overhead sign says that rugby is an explosive sport where you can get very badly hurt, and the nature of that hurt will be diagnosed quickly, removing you from the field if necessary. And in the professional game you will be closely monitored before being allowed back. But it’s your choice if you want to play or not.