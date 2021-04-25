Coming up the hard way has taught Keenan to cope with pressure

Like ships in the night, the announcement of Simon Zebo’s return to Munster and Hugo Keenan’s nomination for European Player of the Year passed each other in different lanes, at different speeds.

From his early days playing youth rugby, Zebo announced himself as a precocious talent who could make a rugby ball do much as he wanted. Keenan was more like the handy footballer who any coach would love for his reliability. You could see them filling different roles in the same team. Soon enough they will be contesting the same space.

“He does add that bit of x-factor and that bit of spark to it,” Keenan says of the Racing fullback. “Competition’s always good, though. It keeps driving people. That’s why I feel Leinster are doing so well. Everyone is driving each other on and you can’t slack off. There’s always people biting at your heels and looking to take that jersey off you, so the more competition, the better.”

Yes, that comes from the manual on how to handle questions about lads who want to take your place, but Keenan delivers it well. And why wouldn’t he? He may not be beating down Warren Gatland’s door for inclusion on the Lions tour, but he represents perfectly the type of player who would thrive on the trips of old. Every tour would have a man, who went out pencilled in for the midweek side, but came home a nailed-on selection for the Test team.

Hugo Keenan’s career has been incremental: no massive pay hikes, more like modest bumps up the scale taking him to a point where he’s well wedged now and deserving every cent. As a kid he was a very good soccer player, but in a rugby school where it took him a long time to get on the map.

By the time he left Blackrock he had planted a flag all right, but so had lots of others. There was a limbo land on the Leinster pathway known as the sub-academy, which was as it sounds — not quite the rung on the ladder you’re looking for. When you were sub sub-academy you were even further removed from the promised land. Then, when you climbed over those fences and got in with the chosen ones, they sent you off on the sevens circuit. Yes, it was a game the IRFU wanted to develop, but provincial coaches reckoned it was an intrusion.

“No, I didn’t feel I was shunted out,” he says. “It was always expressed to me that it was a stepping stone, a platform. I knew myself that, yeah, it would be good to be training in the Leinster environment and what-not, but I had to sort of trust Peter Smyth’s (then academy boss) advice in going into the sevens, and sort of use that as a way to platform me for the next level.

“Then I suppose as I went on second year, third year academy — that’s when I was sort of keen to get back into Leinster, and finish up with the sevens, to get that senior contract.”

He hasn’t looked back. Already Keenan has the presence of a player who has been around longer than two full-on seasons with Leinster, with the second of those broadened to include representing his country. Yet bizarrely, while he knows what it’s like to be playing in front of a full house in the RDS, his 11 caps with Ireland — where he started as a wing before easing his way into 15 — have all been behind closed doors.

You wonder will his composure change when the noise levels go up again, for Keenan’s calling card carries three messages: a very good footballing instinct; a knack of mostly doing the right thing; and an ability to stay calm when the script is being shredded. He says he’s a nervous character in the build-up to big games, but doesn’t need a self-help manual in the bottom of his kit bag to control his heart rate.

“It’s probably coming from the training, so like you’re under stress so much in training from both here with Stu’s (Lancaster) sessions — I’m sure you’ve heard about them — they push you to the limit. They get you ready for these big games so when you do come into matches you’re not shocked by the intensity, you’re not shocked by the standards and physicality. Then it’s about building those habits in training and then further in those games — that’s where you pick up your consistency and you get more used to that level.”

So the woeful opening in the quarter-final against Exeter didn’t stop him looking forward instead of back?

“Ehm, I’d like to think so. You sort of have to move on with it. It obviously wasn’t an ideal start at all but there’s no point worrying about it. There’s no point thinking about it too much. It’s always on to that next moment. It’s just getting a touch in after you’ve made a mistake or getting that next thing to put it behind you, put it to bed. Then it’s about keeping on doing what you’ve been doing for the last few months. There’s no need to panic. And I think I did it as well as the whole team. We didn’t panic. We said to ourselves under the posts — like, not a great place to be — but there was 70 more minutes to play so no point worrying about it too much, just stick to our systems, stick to our game plan, nothing changes and just trust the process.”

There will be more pressure in La Rochelle on the weekend. Ronan O’Gara — now readying himself to take over as Director of Rugby there — would love nothing more than to put one over on Leinster. The quality of rugby his side have produced en route to this semi-final has been first class.

“They’re such an attacking threat aren’t they?” Keenan says. “They’ve got so many attacking weapons — like Brice Dulin in the backfield is obviously a serious player. I played against him for the first time in the Six Nations and he had a cracker of a game. A small man but he’s good in the air and has that big left boot. They have those threats. Even Raymond Rhule — he got the hat-trick against Sale. Then they came off that good win against Lyon — so they’re a serious side. They put a good few points on Sale. They’re in the semi-final for those reasons so you’re never really going to get an easy game at these stages of the Champions Cup.”

Yes, and it’s where you expect to see the competition’s best players — as his nomination confirms. Keenan is one of nine men in that frame on duty in Stade Marcel Deflandre next Sunday.

“Ah, it was nice (the nomination) but it doesn’t really mean anything, does it? At the end of the day, it’s all about winning trophies and titles. That’s the only thing that will really matter.”

Leinster are more accustomed to that pursuit than La Rochelle. For Hugo Keenan, if the season wraps up as he hopes, it will be with his first European medal. Another point of difference with Simon Zebo.