Combined Provinces edge way to opening win in Celtic Challenge


WRU Development's Mel Gnojek is tackled by Claire Bennett of the Combined Provinces. Photo by: IRFU

The Combined Provinces got their Celtic Challenge campaign off to the perfect start with a narrow 27-26 win over the WRU Development XV at Cardiff Arms Park this morning.

Ailsa Hughes, Emma Hooban and Ella Roberts (brace) dotted down to give the Irish side a 22-7 half-time lead before the Welsh side’s second-half fightback brought it back to 19-22

Aoife Dalton stepped up with a try to extend the Irish women’s lead before the hosts again fought back but the Combined Provinces held on for a one-point win to begin their campaign.

The Irish women’s next face the Thistles next Saturday in Kingspan Stadium.

