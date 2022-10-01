| 13°C Dublin

Coaching in France is a world away from the RDS – here is what Stuart Lancaster needs to know

Bernard Jackman

An open letter to Stuart Lancaster

Stuart Lancaster has agreed a deal to take charge of French Top 14 outfit Racing 92. Photo: Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile Expand

Dear Stuart,

Thank you for what you have done for Irish rugby. You answered the SOS call after a very tough season in 2016, when Leinster finished bottom of their pool in the Heineken Cup, winning one match from six and losing the league final to Connacht.

