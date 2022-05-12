Clontarf clinch top player and coach awards

Energia All-Ireland League champions Clontarf capped a memorable season after clinching the player and coach of the year awards, which were presented by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.
Fresh from his man-of-the-match performance in Tarf's recent final AIL win over Terenure, Cormac Daly was crowned player of the year, while Andy Wood was recognised for another fine campaign at the helm by winning coach of the year.
The women’s player of the year, Aoife Doyle, enjoyed an excellent season with Railway Union, and the flying winger is now back in the Ireland squad, as she featured during the Six Nations.
Blackrock boss Ben Martin won women's coach of the year after guiding his side to a third place finish in the regular season.
Clontarf brothers Ivan and Alex Soroka were recognised for their Ukraine (where their parents were born) fundraiser by winning the AIL positive Energia award.
"On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to extend a mighty congratulations to the winner of each award, and my thanks to all who attended this evening and donated to the Irish Heart Foundation,” IRFU president Des Kavanagh said.
“Furthermore, my thanks to Energia for their support and promotion of the Energia All Ireland League as title sponsor. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming years, and truly appreciate their efforts in delivering the Energia AIL Awards after a two-year Covid hiatus."
Energia AIL Player of the Year Awards
Women’s Division Player Of The Division: Aoife Doyle, Railway Union
Men’s Division 1A Player Of The Division: Cormac Daly, Clontarf Rugby Club
Men’s Division 1B Player Of The Division: JJ O’Dea, Old Wesley
Men’s Division 2A Player Of The Division: David Whitten, Queen’s University
Men’s Division 2B Player Of The Division: Cathal Forde, Galway Corinthians
Men’s Division 2C Player Of The Division: Niall Parker, Enniscorthy
Energia AIL Coach of the Year Awards
Energia Men's AIL Coach of the Year: Andy Wood, Clontarf Rugby Club
Energia Women's AIL Coach of the Year: Ben Martin, Blackrock College
Energia Men's AIL Moment of the Season: Stephen O’Neill, Terenure College RFC
Energia Community Hero Award: Conall Fitzpatrick, Waterpark RFC
Energia AIL Positive Energia Award: Alex and Ivan Soroka, Clontarf Rugby Club
Energia AIL Club Scene Award: Terenure College RFC