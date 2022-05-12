Clontarf clinch top player and coach awards

Irish head coach Andy Farrell presents the Energia All Ireland League Women’s Player Of The Division award to Aoife Doyle (Railway Union) at an awards ceremony held in Energia Park, Dublin. Pic: Robbie Reynolds

Energia All-Ireland League champions Clontarf capped a memorable season after clinching the player and coach of the year awards, which were presented by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Fresh from his man-of-the-match performance in Tarf's recent final AIL win over Terenure, Cormac Daly was crowned player of the year, while Andy Wood was recognised for another fine campaign at the helm by winning coach of the year.

The women’s player of the year, Aoife Doyle, enjoyed an excellent season with Railway Union, and the flying winger is now back in the Ireland squad, as she featured during the Six Nations.

Blackrock boss Ben Martin won women's coach of the year after guiding his side to a third place finish in the regular season.

Clontarf brothers Ivan and Alex Soroka were recognised for their Ukraine (where their parents were born) fundraiser by winning the AIL positive Energia award.

"On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to extend a mighty congratulations to the winner of each award, and my thanks to all who attended this evening and donated to the Irish Heart Foundation,” IRFU president Des Kavanagh said.

“Furthermore, my thanks to Energia for their support and promotion of the Energia All Ireland League as title sponsor. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming years, and truly appreciate their efforts in delivering the Energia AIL Awards after a two-year Covid hiatus."

Energia AIL Player of the Year Awards

Women’s Division Player Of The Division: Aoife Doyle, Railway Union

Men’s Division 1A Player Of The Division: Cormac Daly, Clontarf Rugby Club

Men’s Division 1B Player Of The Division: JJ O’Dea, Old Wesley

Men’s Division 2A Player Of The Division: David Whitten, Queen’s University

Men’s Division 2B Player Of The Division: Cathal Forde, Galway Corinthians

Men’s Division 2C Player Of The Division: Niall Parker, Enniscorthy

Energia AIL Coach of the Year Awards

Energia Men's AIL Coach of the Year: Andy Wood, Clontarf Rugby Club

Energia Women's AIL Coach of the Year: Ben Martin, Blackrock College

Energia Men's AIL Moment of the Season: Stephen O’Neill, Terenure College RFC

Energia Community Hero Award: Conall Fitzpatrick, Waterpark RFC

Energia AIL Positive Energia Award: Alex and Ivan Soroka, Clontarf Rugby Club

Energia AIL Club Scene Award: Terenure College RFC