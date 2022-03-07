The IRFU don’t put their chief executive up for interview too often, so when the main man is made available there’s usually no shortage of topics to get stuck into. Selection isn’t one of them.

On Friday, as the findings of Amanda Bennett’s review of Ireland’s World Cup failure were released, Kevin Potts was in front of the microphones for the first time since taking over from Philip Browne.

At one stage, Potts was asked to give an assurance that Greg McWilliams’ decision to leave Cliodhna Moloney out of his squad for the Six Nations was made on form and form alone.

The new CEO stressed that this was a rugby decision. As head coach, McWilliams is entitled to pick whoever he thinks is best placed to win games for Ireland.

That his boss’s boss’s boss had to defend what otherwise would be a straightforward call spoke volumes for the distrust that exists.

Leaving Moloney out was a big call, one that left the union open to the perception that the messenger was being punished for highlighting the very issues that they were apologising for.

McWilliams has yet to do any media since taking over and at some stage he’ll get a chance to explain his decision. The word that keeps coming back is form.

The coach’s greatest asset is his freshness. He’s an astute operator, a respected coach and a popular figure who wasn’t part of the IRFU when Moloney put her head above the parapet back in November.

When she compared former director of women’s and sevens rugby Anthony Eddy’s remarks to “slurry”, Moloney knew she was taking a risk.

Players have long feared that speaking out comes at a price and some will fear that the hooker has paid dearly.

Moloney’s tweet made a mark, setting in motion a series of events that led to Potts apologising for the union’s handling of the women’s game last Friday. The Galway woman backed up her words by signing the devastating letter to Government that said the players had lost faith in the union.

She was at the table when they met with ministers, Sport Ireland and the IRFU. At the time, she was listed among the current players who signed the letter.

Now, she risks being in the former category. Her player profile has been deleted by the IRFU website.

In an interview with ‘The House of Rugby’ podcast, Moloney said she’d had a brief conversation with the new coach. “Form” was the reason given for his decision.

On Monday, she spoke about her “devastation” at missing out but vowed to play her way into contention.

She is not the only high-profile player whose name is missing from the squad-list, but in a squad lacking experience and in need of leaders her absence looms large.

Moloney is 28 and has 31 caps for Ireland. A big personality, she plays her rugby for Wasps in the English Premier 15s competition, starting regularly although she played out of position before Christmas and picked up an untimely suspension in January.

Her last appearance for Ireland came in the win over Japan, when she came off the bench and helped turn the game in her side’s favour.

Against Japan, she replaced Neve Jones who has been named in the squad and is expected to start.

Since moving to Gloucester-Hartpury, Jones has largely featured as a replacement. Her competition for the No 2 shirt is Blackrock’s Emma Hooban who has eight caps for Ireland.

McWilliams has not picked a third hooker in his squad, although back-row Claire Boles could be redeployed.

They’re light on cover and it will be interesting to see if Moloney is next in line if there’s an injury. McWilliams deserves the benefit of the doubt. This is a fresh start and if he thinks Jones and Hooban are the best women for the job, that’s his call. He’d have had an easier life if he’d included Moloney, but he’s stuck to his guns.

Ultimately, the issues in the women’s game run deeper than who plays at hooker against Wales in two weeks’ time.

Yet, the events of the past few months mean that every move the IRFU and its staff make in this jurisdiction will invite scrutiny and will be open to interpretation.

If that means others will decide not to speak out, then that would be an unfortunate result.