Clermont distance themselves from Jackson

Jackson is looking for a new club after his contract with Ulster and Ireland was revoked on Saturday, along with Stuart Olding's, after an internal IRFU review.

Jackson and Olding were acquitted of rape at a trial in Belfast last month, with the out-half also found not guilty of sexual assault. Both have outlined wishes to pursue their careers but the trouble in doing so has become apparent, with Exeter insisting they have no interest in signing either. Read more: English club rubbishes reports suggesting they want to sign Stuart Olding Yesterday Clermont Sports Director Franck Azema denied reports that had linked Jackson to his outfit.

"There is no contact between Paddy Jackson and the club and no desire on our part to engage his services," he said. "I trust our squad in this position where we do not lack resources with Camille Lopez, Patricio Fernandez, Isaia Toeava and Dorian Lavernhe who continues to progress and whom we trust." Exeter Chiefs had already rubbished reports linking them with a move for Olding and when contacted by the Irish Independent last night, Exeter PRO Mark Stevens said there was no interest in signing either player and cited the comments of forwards' coach Rob Hunter.

"I can tell you what I know, which is absolutely nothing," said Hunter. "It's not something that we've discussed in the office. So it's another one of those where we've been linked to somebody but we've not spoken to an agent and we've not spoken to a player."

