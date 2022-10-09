Clean sweep for Simon Easterby’s side in South Africa as Emerging Ireland tame the Cheetahs

Thomas Ahern, centre, of Emerging Ireland celebrates with his Man of the Match Award following the Toyota Challenge match between Toyota Cheetahs and Emerging Ireland at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo by Johan Pretorius/Sportsfile

A battling display from Emerging Ireland proved enough to give them a clean sweep of wins in the Toyota Challenge in what was their most testing game of the three-game tour.

A first-half try from Nathan Doak, followed by touchdowns from Shane Daly and Jamie Osborne in the second half, with all being converted by Jack Crowley, gave Emerging Ireland the result they deserved.

The Cheetahs, though, only managed two penalty tries, one in either half, and though they had scrum dominance, Ireland ruled the lineouts where man of the match Tom Ahern and Cian Prendergast starred, while the tourists were also able to disrupt the Bloemfontein side with some last-ditch defending.

This was no mean feat as Emerging Ireland were reduced to 13 players at one point when Prendergast and Joe McCarthy were binned and also had a later yellow card for John Hodnett though the Cheetahs were admittedly profligate with their opportunities.

The Cheetahs, with veterans Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn pulling the strings from the off, had a fifth-minute penalty advantage score from Daniel Kasende ruled out after Marnus van der Merwe was adjudged to have been in touch at the ruck on the other side of field.

It looked a fortunate escape for Emerging Ireland, and they managed to avoid conceding any points against the Cheetahs’ early ascendancy.

Their reward came on 19 minutes when with a penalty advantage coming their way after their second punt to the corner, Doak wriggled over from close range while Crowley converted.

Prendergast was then yellow-carded on 24 minutes as the Cheetahs laid siege in Ireland’s 22 after another scrum penalty was put into the corner.

Steyn then came close to scoring before his cross-kick on penalty advantage came close to putting Kasende in for a try with Robert Baloucoune struggling to get there.

The Cheetahs then opted for a scrum, skittling the Irish set-piece and being awarded a penalty try to tie the scores on 27 minutes.

Three quick-fire penalties followed which saw McCarthy then binned for a slap-down, reducing Ireland to 13.

The Cheetahs then opted for two scrums from further penalties only for Schalk Ferreira to be pinged at the set-piece under the sticks which was a massive relief for Ireland.

Calvin Nash then prevented Tapiwa Mafura from getting a try after Steyn’s kick ahead meant that Ireland had only conceded seven points before Prendergast returned in the 34th minute and that remained unchanged ahead of McCarthy coming back five minutes later to return the tourists to full strength.

The opening half ended with both sides locked together on seven points apiece.

There was no change in the scoreline until the 51st minute when Daly made a line break and weaved his way over through some weak tackling to give Ireland the lead.

Crowley converted to put the tourists 14-7 up. Five minutes later and from targeting Prendergast in the lineout, Baloucoune burst through, offloaded to Doak who then provided the assist for Jamie Osborne to run in under the sticks.

Crowley again converted and at 21-7, it looked as if Emerging Ireland had done enough.

The tourists then shipped a third yellow card when Hodnett was binned for killing the ball as the Cheetahs at last managed to get some presence in the Irish 22 but, yet again, the home side blew a scoring chance when Louis van der Westhuizen lost the ball in stretching for the line.

It was the same again in the 68th minute when Ben Murphy got his hands on a scoring pass Reinhardt Fortuin and cleared Ireland’s lines.

Even though Baloucoune and Chay Mullins prevented Kasende from getting over the line, the resulting five-metre scrum ended in an immediate penalty try for the Cheetahs.

The game ended with Tom Ahern winning a jackal as the Cheetahs threw everything into one final attack in the Irish 22.

EMERGING IRELAND – S Daly; C Nash (C Mullins 70), J Osbourne, S Moore (J Flannery 71), R Baloucoune; J Crowley, N Doak (B Murphy 61); M Milne (D Barron 46), T Stewart (J Wycherley 46), T Clarkson (R Salanda 46); J McCarthy (B Deeny 55), T Ahern; C Prendergast, J Hodnett, M Deegan (capt) (J Culhane 61).