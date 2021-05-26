CJ Stander won't come out of retirement says Bulls coach Jake White

Bulls coach Jake White has put paid to the theory that CJ Stander could come out of retirement when he returns to South Africa next month.

The Munster and Ireland back-row announced his shock decision to finish playing and return to his homeland in March.

White contacted the 30-year-old to see if he'd be interested in playing once he returned home, but according to 2007 World Cup winning coach Stander declined citing the Irish government's tax-back scheme for elite sportspeople as the reason.

Under the scheme, sports people based in Ireland are allowed to claim back a 40pc tax deduction on their gross earnings from sports activity over a 10-year period.

That includes wages and match bonuses, but does not include sponsorship money, payments for writing media columns or fees for appearing in advertisements.

“I thought it may be the case because previously I had known of this situation, but didn’t know if it still was the case," White told keo.co.za of the retirement scheme.

"I made contact with CJ and let him know that I wanted him to be part of the Bulls.

"He said he was flattered and humbled and appreciative that there was such an interest in him, but he confirmed that the Irish Rugby Union retirement policies didn’t allow for a return to professional rugby as it would compromise and prejudice any retirement fund payouts.

“He reiterated his love for rugby and that his decision was based on wanting his children to be near their family in South Africa and to experience their cousins, uncles, aunts and grandparents.

"He said that his comment on having seven or eight years left was in relation to how his body felt.

"He was attempting to explain that his decision to retire had nothing to do with him having had enough of rugby or his body having had enough and that his body felt great and that from that perspective he had ‘seven or eight years’ left in him."

Stander has two remaining regular season games remaining with Munster, while he'll be hoping to secure a third in the Rainbow Cup final if the province can secure their place.