CJ Stander, Tommy O’Donnell and James Cronin to make their last appearance on pitch at Thomond Park

CJ Stander will play his last game at Thomond Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Captain CJ Stander, Tommy O’Donnell and James Cronin will make their final Munster appearances at Thomond Park against Cardiff Blues tomorrow night as their side seeks to kick-start a final run to the Rainbow Cup final next month.

Mike Haley, Rory Scannell, Joey Carbery, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley and Tommy O’Donnell come into a line-up featuring seven changes from the side stunned by Connacht last time out.

Haley is named at full-back as wingers Andrew Conway and Shane Daly keep their places. Rory Scannell starts at inside centre as Damian de Allende moves to the 13 jersey.

Craig Casey keeps his place at scrum-half and is joined by Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Cronin, Niall Scannell and Archer start in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Wycherley in the engine room. Jack O’Donoghue, O’Donnell and Stander complete the side.

Gavin Coombes returns from illness and is named among the replacements.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy out-half Jack Crowley made his debut with the Ireland 7s team last week and is set to make his third senior appearance off the bench.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy is also set for his final Munster appearance at Thomond Park if sprung from the bench.

Visitors Cardiff Blues are also plotting a path to the final, if more unlikely.

“Munster are formidable at home, and we’ve only won out there once over the last five years, and never achieved that in Limerick itself,” said the director of rugby Dai Young.

“As I told the players, it’s a fantastic challenge and would be a fantastic way to make a bit of noise.

“If we’re looking for a statement to show we’re going in the right direction, this is a great place to go get that statement.

“Obviously, Munster will have a big say in that. I read Graham’s [Rowntree] comments this week about how this is a do-o- die match for them. They know that they need to win if they are to qualify.”

“So, to go out there and get a result would be huge for us. History tells us we don’t do it too often, but it’s important that we’re starting to meet these challenges head on.

“Now we’ve got to this point, this is a massive game for us. We know that we need to get to Munster and get a result if we want to be in the mix for a place in the final heading into the last game.

“It still might not be enough but if we could qualify for a final it would be a big shot in the arm. But it probably wasn’t 100pc the focus heading into the competition, if we’re honest.”

Wales international James Botham will make his first appearance since April as Young makes just two changes to his side.

Botham, who last featured in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to London Irish, recovering from a recent calf injury to take his place in the back row alongside James Ratti and Josh Turnbull.

Utility forward Turnbull, who also captains the side at Thomond Park, will move to third in the Guinness PRO14’s top appearance makers, making his 207th Championship outing and over-taking former Edinburgh and Scotland hooker Ross Ford.

The other change is made in the front row as Corey Domachowski is recalled to the XV to link up with fellow homegrown talents Kristian Dacey and Dillon Lewis.

Seb Davies and Cory Hill form an unchanged second-row combination, while Young has also opted for an unchanged back-line, which includes British and Irish Lion in-waiting, Josh Adams.

Cardiff Blues will be seeking a first win in Munster since 2016, where a Tom James brace inspired the visitors to a stunning win in Cork. However, the capital city club have never secured victory in Limerick.

Munster head into the encounter on the back of a home defeat to Connacht last time out, but currently sit in second place in the Rainbow Cup table, a point ahead of Young’s men.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Damian de Allende, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander (C). Replacements: Diarmuid Barron , Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Jack O’Sullivan.

Cardiff Blues: Hallam Amos; Jason Harries, Willis Halaholo, Ben Thomas, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Corey Domachowski, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, Josh Turnbull (capt.), James Botham, James Ratti. Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Carré, Dmitri Arhip, Rory Thornton, Olly Robinson, Lloyd Williams, Harri Millard, Matthew Morgan.



