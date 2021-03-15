Ciarán Frawley on track for Leinster return in Friday’s clash with Ospreys

Leinster out-half Ciarán Frawley is due to train this week and is line to feature in Friday's Guinness PRO14 game against the Ospreys in the RDS Arena after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Leo Cullen is also hopeful that Seán Cronin and Luke McGrath may be in line to play roles against the Ospreys too (kick-off 8.15pm, live on Eir Sport) .

Cronin picked up a back injury and was removed from the match day squad to face Ulster Rugby but took a limited part in training last week and will be further assessed this week.

Luke McGrath was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment against Zebre and will follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols as a result this week.

Vakh Abdaladze will again look to increase his involvement in team training this week as he continues to recover from a back injury.

However, Cian Kelleher and Jimmy O’Brien picked up hamstring injuries in the win against Zebre and will be unavailable for selection this week.

David Hawkshaw suffered an ankle injury in the game against Glasgow Warriors and had a procedure last week and will be unavailable for a number of weeks.

Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussive symptoms), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee) all remain on the injured list.

Online Editors