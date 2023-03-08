What an eventful time this is for Ciarán Frawley.

As we turned the corner into spring and the temperature dropped like a stone, his thoughts must have been less on the temperature and more on the calendar: like how quickly he could get back on the field, and how good an impression could he make?

A year ago he re-signed with Leinster, despite interest from Australia where he was born. Frawley’s target then was to break into the Ireland set-up, and sticking with one of Europe’s consistently top teams seemed a good way to do it, despite the presence of Johnny Sexton and the Byrne brothers.

For Frawley though, that queue of talent at 10 didn’t mean a closed door, rather it involved exploring a few different points of access. How valuable would it be to have someone with a high level of competence at 10, 12 and 15 in your World Cup squad?

Evidently Andy Farrell reckons that’s top dollar stuff. Last Saturday night in Edinburgh Frawley got back on a competitive rugby field for the first time since knee surgery in November. He looked like he had been away for maybe a fortnight.

That knee injury came soon enough after he had damaged an ACL joint which kept him out of the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa in September/October. For Frawley, that spin would have been another brick in the wall after the positive impression he made on the summer tour to New Zealand. Indeed as that historic trip wrapped up in Wellington, you couldn’t envisage an Ireland World Cup squad that didn’t have the Skerries man in it. Unless he got crocked.

The speed with which he has gone from being back on the road to being added to his first Six Nations squad is instructive. It’s also fortuitous. Frawley would not have started in Edinburgh last weekend but for other injuries that involved moving the pieces about the chessboard. So instead of benching for Harry Byrne he ended up starting at full back. And did very well.

Coincidentally, so did Harry Byrne. You’ll remember his ongoing fitness issues reached a peak last summer when he was originally a key part of Farrell’s plans for New Zealand. When Byrne broke down over there, Frawley was on hand to hang up the 12 shirt and throw Byrne’s number 10 on his back. Like his performance at 15 last weekend, those two games against the Maori worked out nicely for him.

That tour was billed as the big moment in Byrne’s career. With his older brother back home in the lounge for unloved out-halves, this was the flight to take him into the same airspace as Sexton and Joey Carbery. It never got off the ground.

Yet on the same night as Frawley was looking so accomplished at 15, Harry Byrne was doing the same thing at out-half. As Leinster flew home from Edinburgh, Carbery was already reflecting on his own run against Scarlets the previous night.

He had a decent but hardly flawless game in a bizarre contest which also featured Jack Crowley making a few positive points when he came off the bench with almost half an hour to play.

The sight of Carbery running the water for Ireland in Rome the previous weekend was a reminder for all that he hasn’t gone away, and for the man himself that Farrell hasn’t forgotten his number.

So who was he bringing the tee on for? Eh, Harry Byrne’s brother, who was surplus to requirements when Andy Farrell was picking his three 10s to go through the meat grinder in New Zealand last summer.

At this rate Billy Burns and Jack Carty would be as well to fire off a few texts to Farrell as reminders of their existence. With Sunday fast approaching, it’s inconceivable the Ireland coach’s opposite number could have relied on such a cast of characters if Scotland were under the pump.

The Scottish system, for example, could not have considered whipping more than 30 players away from duty in the URC to head off to South Africa to take part in a tournament most of us had never heard of. Which of course is where Ireland got confirmation on yet another contender, Jack Crowley.

When Johann van Graan was driving the bus in Munster, the South African used to speed past the stop where Crowley was standing, hopefully, with his hand outstretched. Now he is an international rugby player with a future.

Frawley might wonder how the Bandon man has been capped while he has not, but it’s best not to go there. Frawley might not square that circle before this Six Nations Championship wraps up on Saturday week, but he’s already back in the game. Two weeks ago he could not have relied on that much. In a game that changes in an instant, that's a good place to be.