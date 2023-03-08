| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ciarán Frawley, Harry Byrne and why last Saturday night could reignite the out-half debate

Brendan Fanning

Ciaran Frawley (left) and Harry Byrne both looked sharp in Leinster's win over Edinburgh last weekend. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Ciaran Frawley (left) and Harry Byrne both looked sharp in Leinster's win over Edinburgh last weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

Ciaran Frawley (left) and Harry Byrne both looked sharp in Leinster's win over Edinburgh last weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

Ciaran Frawley (left) and Harry Byrne both looked sharp in Leinster's win over Edinburgh last weekend. Image: Sportsfile.

What an eventful time this is for Ciarán Frawley.

As we turned the corner into spring and the temperature dropped like a stone, his thoughts must have been less on the temperature and more on the calendar: like how quickly he could get back on the field, and how good an impression could he make?

Most Watched

Privacy