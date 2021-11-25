Ciara Griffin named as Barbarians vice-captain for South Africa clash while Rob Kearney to start Samoa game on bench

Ciara Griffin is lifted by her Ireland team-mates after the Autumn Test Series win over Japan at the RDS Arena last Saturday, her final game for Ireland. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Former Ireland skipper Ciara Griffin, who recently announced her retirement from international rugby, has been named vice-captain for the Barbarians ahead of their clash with South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Griffin is one of five Ireland players in the starting team, with Lindsay Peat, Anna Caplice also included in the pack, along with Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu who form an all Irish centre partnership.

Griffin brought the curtain down on her Ireland career at the age of 27 last weekend, and the Kerry native will hope to sign off on the international stage by helping the Barbarians beat South Africa.

Meanwhile, Rob Kearney has been named on the bench for the men's game against Samoa.

Ireland's most decorated player, who has been without a club since he left Western Force earlier this year, will play his final game before hanging up his boots.

Leinster lock Jack Dunne was named in the initial wider squad, but he hasn't been included in the match-day 23.

Incoming Ulster No 8 Duane Vermeulen will come up against Connacht's Abraham Papali'i, who starts for Samoa, while Leinster tighthead Michael Alaalatoa is on the bench.