Cian Tracey’s Six Nations Diary: Late withdrawals, a closed roof and more coaching upheaval in world rugby

Liam Williams is back in the Welsh team after an injury to Leigh Halfpenny. Image: Sportsfile.

Here are some of the Six Nations sub-plots as we creep closer to kick off.

Halfpenny drops out, Williams comes in under the Cardiff roof

Having been flagged by Warren Gatland earlier in the week, Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations opener with Ireland.

Halfpenny is struggling with a back spasm, and Liam Williams will now start in his place.

As much as it is a blow to lose a player of Halfpenny’s experience, Williams is an ideal replacement, who will add more of an attacking spark to Wales, particularly from counter-attack.

Some eyebrows were raised when Williams was left out of the team in the first place, but the self-professed ‘professional bomb defuser’ gets a chance to show why Gatland should have selected him in the first place.

Ireland, of course, are dealing with their own late withdrawal, as Tadhg Furlong misses out with a calf injury, with Finlay Bealham starting and Tom O’Toole coming onto the bench.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the roof at the Principality Stadium will be closed this weekend. Ireland asked for it be closed, as Andy Farrell confirmed:

“We wanted it closed to sample the atmosphere and keep progressing on our journey."

Bring on the cauldron of noise.

New era, same old England?

Although Steve Borthwick has changed things up in terms of his first team selection as England head coach, he has decided to persist with the 10-12 combination of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.

Under Eddie Jones, Smith’s undoubted attacking flair was regularly stifled, as the Harlequins out-half struggled to strike up a formidable partnership with Farrell on his outside.

As captain and heartbeat of this England team, Farrell is one of the first names on the team-sheet, and while it was widely expected that Borthwick would look to the Saracen to play ‘10’, he has stuck with Smith, which could reap major dividends.

Perhaps that’s the influence of England’s new attack coach Nick Evans, who has managed to unlock Smith’s potential at Quins.

If Smith can replicate his club form on the international stage, and work in tandem with Farrell, then England will be a much greater attacking threat than they were at the latter stages of the Jones era.

Interestingly, another England out-half George Ford will make his long-awaited Sale Sharks debut this weekend, as he returns from injury.

With Borthwick and Ford having previously worked together at Leicester, Smith will know that he is under pressure to take his opportunity against Scotland on Saturday.

Healy must bide his time for Scotland debut

Barring injury, Gregor Townsend was always unlikely to throw Ben Healy in at the deep end for his Test debut at Twickenham this weekend.

In what is only his second week training with Scotland, the Munster out-half will have to bide his time before getting his opportunity.

The word on the ground is that Healy is fitting in well, and as he continues to get up to speed with the different plays and language used within the Scottish setup, the Tipperary native will hope to earn his chance before the end of the Six Nations.

With Ireland travelling to Murrayfield in round 4, how fitting it would be if the Edinburgh-bound Healy made his Scotland debut against plenty of familiar faces.

Townsend’s team selection for the clash with England caught many by surprise, but having picked an attacking team, it’s all set up to be a cracking encounter in London.

Watch out for Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie and Glasgow inside centre Sione Tuipulotu, who have been in good form in the URC this season.

‘Stern Vern’ leaves Fiji scrambling to find a new head coach

Rugby’s coaching merry-go-round remains in full flight, as Fiji have followed England, Wales and Australia in seeking a new boss just months out from the start of the World Cup.

Vern Cotter has resigned as Fiji head coach with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

The well-travelled Kiwi, who had spells with the Crusaders, Clermont, Scotland and Montpellier before joining Fiji in 2020, leaves the Islanders scrambling to find a replacement ahead of travelling to France later this year.

Fiji are in Pool C alongside Wales, Australia, Georgia and Portugal. They were beaten 35-17 by Ireland in Dublin last November.

While the 61-year-old is likely to find another job, Fiji are in a race against time to get a new man in place.

Quote of the day

“A free shot in Test match rugby? Where do you get them from? We’d love to be able to buy one of those. Maybe I’ll buy him a free shot after the game."

Andy Farrell on coming up against his former Lions boss Warren Gatland this weekend.