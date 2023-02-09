Cian Tracey’s Six Nations diary: Irish trio’s milestone caps, Gatland’s axe, as familiar Scots and French look relaxed

It is fitting that having made their Test debuts together against the USA in New Jersey in 2017, a year after helping the Ireland U-20s reach the World Cup final, Andrew Porter and James Ryan will win their 50th caps in Saturday’s crunch Six Nations clash with France.

Class of 2016’s star pupils hit major milestone

The Leinster duo have become key members of the Ireland team since making their breakthrough on that summer tour six years ago.

Porter has successfully made the transition from tighthead to loosehead prop, while Ryan continues to grow as a leader within the setup.

At 27 and 26 years old respectively, they could both add another 50 caps to their tally by the time they hang up their boots.

Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne, who earlier this week spoke about his career-threatening neck injury, will also rack up a half century of caps this weekend.

Fine achievements all round, which are worth acknowledging.





Gatland wields the axe

Having watched his side be bullied by Ireland at home last weekend, Warren Gatland has made wholesale changes to his Welsh pack in the hope of getting a response against Scotland on Saturday.

Veteran duo Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric have been dropped from the match-day 23, while No 8 Taulupe Faletau has to make do with a place on the bench.

Gatland has gone with a young, dynamic back-row that includes Christ Tshiunza, Tommy Reffell and Jac Morgan. Between them they have 15 caps.

It’s difficult to imagine a Gatland-led Welsh team being as dominated in the collision area again, but having backed youth, there are risks attached to that.

If it results in the Welsh dragon breathing fire again, then Gatland’s gamble will have paid off. However, another defeat would leave the Kiwi head coach with an even bigger mountain to climb.





Time for Scotland to back up their opening day win

One of the biggest questions heading into round two of the Six Nations is: Was Scotland’s impressive win at Twickenham another flash in the pan or can they actually build on it?

Well, history suggests they will struggle to get back-to-back wins in their own opening two games in the tournament for the first time since 1996.

However, with Wales in disarray and Gregor Townsend able to name a settled team, with the added bonus inclusion of tighthead Zander Ferguson, on paper at least, Scotland are in a good place as they return home to Murrayfield.

Ben Healy’s debut remains on hold, as he looks to further his development within the Scotland squad.

Same again for Les Bleus

Afte his side labour to a hard-earned win in Rome, Fabien Galthie could have freshened up his team, but the France boss has gone with the same XV again.

In truth, that’s no surprise, as one imagines the French players will be all the better for having ridded themselves of the dirty diesel last weekend.

As expected, France will have a 6/2 bench split to call upon from the bench, although Stade Francais’ versatile Sekou Macalou can play in the back-row, as well as the back-line.

Rather than try to match that French power, Ireland have doubled down on what they are good at, which is playing at a high tempo that wears down the opposition. So with that in mind, Andy Farrell has named a conventional five forwards and three backs among his replacements.

It’s all set up to be a cracker at the Aviva Stadium.

Quote of the day

"He’s good to go, in good spirits. For personal reasons I’d like to keep that as it is.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell confirms Conor Murray is set to take his place in the starting team to face France in Dublin on Saturday.

Number of the day

22 – The number of times Ireland have both beaten and lost to France on home soil. They have also drawn five times in Ireland. It couldn’t be any more even.