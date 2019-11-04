Cian Tracey: 'World Cup contingent are ready to return, but how many actually deserve a starting place?'

The change of scenery will very much be welcomed as the players look to rid themselves of a thumping Japanese hangover and how quickly they do so will determine how successful this season will be.

Such were the standards Ireland set for themselves last year, however, even if they do end up winning silverware, it will not make up for their failings when it mattered most.

This weekend’s inter-pros will provide the start of the healing process and while some players won’t return until the first round of the Champions Cup the following weekend, the time for licking their wounds is over.

Although they have had a couple of weeks off to recharge the batteries, it would be foolish to think that the players’ thoughts will not still be dominated by what went wrong with Ireland over the last few months.

The first round of derbies traditionally signals the unofficial start of the season and with Europe looming large on the horizon, the provinces must hit the ground running.

The last four years provided another reminder that provincial success does not mean that Ireland will peak at the World Cup, and how the IRFU go about changing that approach in the coming cycle will be fascinating.

And while the front-liners were unable to give a true version of themselves in Japan, a combination of fringe and young players have kept the show on the road in the PRO14.

Both conference tables make for pleasant viewing as the provinces occupy the top two spots in each and on the back of four victories last weekend, the internationals are at least returning to winning environments.

That in itself raises one of the major issues that hindered Ireland in the latter stages of Joe Schmidt’s time in charge.

Schmidt failed to pick players on form, which sent out a negative message to those who were putting their hands up for selection.

With the big names returning to the fold, Leo Cullen, Johann van Graan, Andy Friend and Dan McFarland must be brave enough to reward those who have started the season well with starts over the next two weeks.

Otherwise, lessons will not have been learned and Irish rugby will already be starting another World Cup cycle on the back foot.

The returning senior players will be hurting and that in itself can add a bounce to training, but the reality is you could count on one hand the number of them who deserve to walk straight back into their respective starting XVs.

Their glaring lack of form should not be ignored because, as they proved in Japan, when there is very little evidence to suggest that players can just turn it on, it is unlikely to happen.

In Leinster, the conveyor belt of young talent shows no signs of slowing down and the likes of Rónan Kelleher, Caelan Doris and Harry Byrne have all impressed, albeit against mediocre opposition.

Like Leinster, Munster also lead the way in their PRO14 conference and some of their leading lights have been their younger brigade. A penny for their thoughts with two South African World Cup winners set to join next season.

Van Graan has long been a fan of Shane Daly and the electric back’s performances thus far have showed just why his head coach is so excited about his ability. Add in the likes of Fineen Wycherley and Dan Goggin and Van Graan also has some welcome selection headaches.

Connacht have been flying ever since Andy Friend took over and given that they lost the least number of players to the World Cup, the Westerners look primed to kick on again under the Australian.

Bundee Aki and Jack Carty will certainly boost Friend’s options but the likes of Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly and Peter Robb haven’t exactly just been making up the numbers for the first five games of the season.

Up north, one of the biggest tasks facing McFarland is to help Jacob Stockdale rediscover his mojo because after a stunning debut season last year, he encountered that difficult second album and hasn’t kicked on.

Just as Ireland will have to do in the spring, Ulster must come to terms with Rory Best’s retirement, but Rob Herring is primed to slot in at hooker.

This has the potential to be a good season for Ulster, and while we have said that before, they have started the campaign on the front foot.

McFarland’s men will make the trip to Limerick on Saturday and as tough as that test will be, it’s difficult to imagine Ulster capitulating as badly as they did this time last year when Munster notched a record win.

With a winnable trip to the Ospreys in next weekend’s Champions Cup opener, Munster will fancy themselves to continue building momentum before Ulster turn their attention to a tricky test away to Bath.

Leinster will put their 100 per cent winning start to the season on the line at the Sportsground on Friday night. Benetton lie in wait for Cullen’s men next week with Connacht playing host to Montpellier.

For all of the excitement that lies ahead, it will be difficult for some players to get over the disastrous World Cup campaign. The provinces can help ease the pain, but it is likely to linger for a while yet.

Online Editors