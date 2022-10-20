Cian Prendergast returns to boost Connacht ahead of Scarlets visit

Connacht will be hoping that Cian Prendergast's return to the Connacht team for tomorrow's URC meeting with the Scarlets at the Sportsground (7.35) can provide the spark that helps the Westerners get back on track.

Having come up short against Leinster last weekend, Connacht have their sights set on getting two wins to finish what has been a tough opening block of the season.

Prendergast has been named in the Ireland squad for the November internationals and on the back of captaining Emerging Ireland during the recent mini tour to South Africa, the back-row will be eager to hit the ground running on his return to the Connacht team.

Director of rugby Andy Friend has made six changes from last week’s side, with Denis Buckley, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran coming into the starting lineup, along with Prendergast.

Buckley partners Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham in the front-row while Niall Murray continues in the second-row alongside Fifita. Paul Boyle completes the back-row with Prendergast and Oliver.

Jack Carty captains the side from out-half with Marmion alongside him, while the centre partnership of David Hawkshaw and Byron Ralston is unchanged. Wingers Mack Hansen and John Porch are also retained.

"We've had a tough start to the season, but if we can pick up a couple of wins in these last two rounds before the November break, then we'll put ourselves in a much better position heading into the next block,” Friend said.

“Scarlets are always a difficult team to face as they have quality players across the park. There's nearly always one score separating the two sides at full-time, so it'll no doubt be a tight affair.

“We need to ensure we bring the intent and physicality that we've shown in the last two matches, as well as improving our ability to finish the multiple opportunities that we're creating. If we can do that, then we'll put ourselves in a great position to obtain the result that we're all chasing."

Meanwhile, the Scarlets have made three changes from the side that beat Zebre last time out.

Flanker Dan Thomas, who has joined on a two-match loan deal from Bristol, is named at openside, while centre Steff Evans and loosehead Steff Thomas return to the side.

Connacht – T O’Halloran; J Porch, B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, M Hansen; J Carty (capt), K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, L Fifita; C Prendergast, C Oliver, P Boyle. Reps: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, O Dowling, J Butler, C Reilly, C Forde, A Wootton.

Scarlets – L Halfpenny; J McNicholl, S Evans, J Davies (capt), R Conbeer; S Costelow, K Hardy; S Thomas, K Owens, H O’Connor; J Price, T Price, J Macleod, D Thomas, S Kalamafoni. Reps: R Elias, K Mathias, WG John, M Jones, I Shenton, D Blacker, R Patchell, C Baldwin.

Ref: M van der Westhuizen (South Africa)

Connacht v Scarlets, Sportsground, 7.35, Live on TG4 & Premier Sports