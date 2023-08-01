Cian Prendergast hoping to press his case for a World Cup place in France

His little brother Sam made a big impact in South Africa last month, now Cian is hoping to keep the good vibes going for the Prendergast family this summer by forcing his way into Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad.

The Connacht back-row is in a battle for his slot, but he’ll hope to see some action against Italy on Saturday night in order to impress the head coach, who will name his 33-man squad for France at the end of August.

Prendergast is one of those players who needs to get on the pitch to impress, with plenty of competition for spots in the back five of the scrum.

He’s been part of the wider squad for the best part of two seasons, playing against the Maori All Blacks and the All Blacks’ XV last year, as well as for Emerging Ireland in South Africa, then making his debut against Fiji last November.

“The selection, you can’t really escape it, it’s on the top of everyone’s mind,” the 23-year-old acknowledged. “The media will start to talk about it more and more as the matches roll in. A day-by-day, week-by-week focus.

“You can’t really go far wrong if you’re trying to put your best foot forward each day, trying to improve at each training session, so you’re putting yourself in the best position to, hopefully, play well in the Test match. Then, ultimately, to get your pick for a World Cup and be part of an Irish team that, hopefully, does something really special.

“It is something I have dreamed of since I was a child, of being at a World Cup. I remember Ireland beating Australia in 2011 in New Zealand, just being in awe at what was happening. Even at 11 years old, you know something special is happening. Seeing your parents’ reaction is great.

“Getting the opportunity to be part of something like that and be part of an Irish team which, hopefully, does something really, really special would be a dream come true.”

Although he couldn’t make it to South Africa to see Sam play, Cian proudly watched on at a distance as Ireland’s U-20 team reached the World Cup final in trying circumstances.

“That week of that Fiji game (Tuesday, July 4) was probably the most proud I’ve ever been of him, watching him come on against Fiji when the tide was going a little bit against them,” he said.

“You could see that the game could go either way, and he dealt with it quite maturely. (I enjoyed) just watching him grow as a person. Then they went on to beat South Africa in the semi-final, the host nation.”

Although he’s happy to act as a sounding board, the older Prendergast brother is careful to give Sam space.

“If he wants to ask me something, he can ask me something,” he explained. “At the end of the day, we’re just trying to be brothers for each other. We’re not trying to coach each other. He has enough good coaching around him.

“I just wish him the best of luck and if you need someone to talk to, then I’m there most of the time.”