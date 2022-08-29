Chastening lessons remind Irish of steepling challenges

Twelve months on from catastrophic World Cup failure, another undistinguished nadir for the sport but, this time at least, it may be possible to gain future encouragement from the latest historic ruins.

The sporting measure of Ireland’s inaugural summer tour lies somewhere between the intoxicating inspiration of Test one and the insipid inertia of Test two

A lack of knowledge might have fooled some of us into dismissing the prospect that Japan could recover from their dismal opening bow; that Ireland were unable to counteract the proud response of the hosts with a decent retort of their own was much more surprising.

Then again, perhaps it was not; after all, 12 months earlier, with a squad who had then loudly projected their boasts at being the best prepared, Parma became the watershed for a slow unravelling of how the female wing of the IRFU conducts its business. Events in Japan a year later confirm that the steady trickle of remedial advances being wrought upon an organisation which held a dysfunctional view of how the game should be run – if indeed it had ever firmly held such a belief at all – will not achieve immediate successes.

Those who were paying attention before a ball was kicked this month would have heard references to the 2025 Rugby World Cup and how this tour, its novelty spearheaded by hastened debuts for nine players, was being used as a vital building block for that tournament.

That the 29 players – or at least those who remained fit – were desperately flagging by the final week of an intensive immersion in full-time training indicates how significant the absence of a full-time professional set-up can have on preparation and performance.

Ireland’s preparation was compromised by fatigue, as coach Greg McWilliams confirmed in the aftermath of Saturday’s drubbing.

“We were really struggling until about Wednesday of this week, when we were even beginning to go again,” he said. “The more we can train with these players, professionalism will help us to go in that second week.”

With poor preparation came a mediocre performance; World Cup-bound Japan, whose training schedule ramped up the deeper they got into this month, delivered a sterner display on the back of a superior training week.

Nonetheless, the positives from this tour must outweigh the negatives; after all, Ireland were already weakened on arrival and the loss of three imposing forwards last weekend severely undermined what ultimately proved to be a much more resilient Japanese assault.

Not all of the nine debutantes will re-emerge for Six Nations duty this spring, and the level of competition in which they play remains far below the standards they will require, but some, like Méabh Deely and Dannah O’Brien, must surely retain their promotion.

In the absence of an U-20 outlet, the next wave of talent faces a much hastier ascension to international level; hence, the cautious optimism that, unlike last season, the planned progression of club and interprovincial fare in early 2023 provided more cohesion.

At nine, Ailsa Hughes leapfrogged a clutch of absentees to forge her own identity and she was arguably the best of a bad lot last weekend.

McWilliams will hope that the absence of the admirable composure which was a feature of the first Test was simply down to mental and physical fatigue.

The last thing this emerging squad needed is to return to the recidivist days of Parma and before, when their tactical ineptitude fatally exposed technical flaws. At times, Tokyo revisited some of those horrors, as Ireland were unable to adapt on the hoof when their game-plan was exposed by a different Japan.

The necessary removal of the obstacles away from the field are presumably supposed to inure them from such scenarios.

If this month has proved anything, it is that regardless of the potential playing supplies, the belated application of resources to back them up will not provide instant success.

The provision of new contracts will, however, aid the transition.

Captain Nichola Fryday, not alone in suffering from mental and physical anguish on Saturday in a below-par performance, had a day earlier explained how the new era will benefit her colleagues.

“It can make you expect more of each other as well. You’re not looking at someone else thinking, ‘Oh she’s just done a full day’s work’ or, ‘She has to go into a night shift now.’

“You know everyone is on the same page when you are in here. We can all call on each other and expect more from each other on the pitch and off the pitch.

“It has just been an amazing experience. It has been invaluable to this group. It has given us an insight into what it will actually take to become a full-time rugby player.”

From history’s dregs, the future beckons.