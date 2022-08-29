| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Chastening lessons remind Irish of steepling challenges

Positives edge negatives after historic Japan series opens eyes to professional demands

Ireland&rsquo;s Linda Djougang is tackled by Nijiho Nagata and Yuka Sadaka of Japan during the Women&rsquo;s Rugby Summer Tour match in Tokyo. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland&rsquo;s Linda Djougang is tackled by Nijiho Nagata and Yuka Sadaka of Japan during the Women&rsquo;s Rugby Summer Tour match in Tokyo. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland’s Linda Djougang is tackled by Nijiho Nagata and Yuka Sadaka of Japan during the Women’s Rugby Summer Tour match in Tokyo. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland’s Linda Djougang is tackled by Nijiho Nagata and Yuka Sadaka of Japan during the Women’s Rugby Summer Tour match in Tokyo. Photo: Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

Twelve months on from catastrophic World Cup failure, another undistinguished nadir for the sport but, this time at least, it may be possible to gain future encouragement from the latest historic ruins.

The sporting measure of Ireland’s inaugural summer tour lies somewhere between the intoxicating inspiration of Test one and the insipid inertia of Test two

Most Watched

Privacy